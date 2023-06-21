Thirdwing Premieres Commune Comedy VERMONT This July

After scoring hits with the Disney union strike drama Burbank and the mass media drama Television, Thirdwing, will present the World Premiere of VERMONT by Rachel Carey (The Female Genius) beginning previews July 18 at the wild project. Opening night is set for Sunday, July 23. Thirdwing is an innovative new hybrid theater company that has been presenting bold new works both live and streaming under a subscription model (like Hulu or Netflix) since January 2020.

Can a young couple solve their marital issues by joining a commune? Set near the end of the peace and love era in 1972, VERMONT is an uproarious comedy about youthful boomers trying to change the world... by totally escaping it.

Directed by Rachel Carey, VERMONT stars Sadithi De Zilva, Cian Genaro, Jessica Noboa, Rob Riordan, Zach Spiegel, and Alexandra Sumakis. The production team includes Jeff McCrum (lighting), Lauren Arneson (stage manager) and Fiona Hansen (assistant stage manager). It is produced by Cameron Darwin Bossert for Thirdwing

Rachel Carey (playwright/director) is a playwright, filmmaker, and novelist based in the NYC area. Her debut feature as writer/director, Ask for Jane, starring Cody Horn, premiered at the 2018 Hamptons International Film Festival and had a limited theatrical release. Her first full-length play, Phases, was nominated for Best Play at the 2012 Thespis Festival. Cul-de-Sac, (co-writer), premiered at the Cherry Lane Theater in 2014. Carey wrote Thirdwing's first streaming anthology play, The Female Genius which premiered in 2020, and the follow-up stage play, The Disciple, in 2021. Her debut novel, Debt, was published by Silver Birch Press and optioned as a TV series for ABC by Ellen Pompeo's production company, Calamity Jane. She has an M.Ed from Harvard and an MFA in Film Directing from NYU, and has taught at several colleges and universities including Yale University.

Launched in January 2020, Thirdwing is a hybrid theater and streaming company taking inspiration from the classic mid-century teleplays pioneered by Paddy Chayefsky and Harold Pinter. Their mission is to bridge theater and film to tell expansive, world-building stories and make traditional in-person theatergoing more affordable with a subscription model offering new content every month, either online, in-person, or both. Thirdwing's first narrative offering, The Female Genius, by Rachel Carey, had its first episode premiere on March 8th, 2020, presenting a new streaming theater experience 4 days before the NYC Covid lockdown. The rest of the series was released in April 2020, as the first new streaming play with full staging, lighting, and costumes. Since then, Thirdwing has premiered four more hybrid shows. Their in-person offerings incude Burbank, Television, The Disciple, The Fairest, and The United Nations: The Border and the Coast. Up next will be Doctors vs. Lawyers, mixing a traditional soap opera online with in-person productions bringing the audience into the courtroom.

VERMONT runs July 18 - 30. Performances are at 8pm daily with additional performances July 23, 29 & 30 at 3pm. Please note: there are no performances on July 19 or 26. Running time is 80 minutes. The Wild Project is located at 195 E. 3rd Street between Aves A & B. Tickets are $25 at Click Here.

Patrons can also purchase a 1-year membership to Thirdwing for $49 (or $4.99/month) which includes 2 tickets to the show, 1 ticket to each upcoming production, and access to all content on their streaming platform. Also note that this production contains nudity and may not be appropriate for audience members under 18.