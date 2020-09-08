Theatre of the Electric Mouth Releases First Audio Drama, ASK THE VOID

ThEM will release its first audio drama, Ask the Void, on September 15th.

Theatre of the Electric Mouth (ThEM) - a newly formed theatre collective - will release its first audio drama, Ask the Void, on September 15th.

With an absurdist lens somewhere between Eugene Ionesco and Tim and Eric, Ask the Void imagines a world where those seeking advice in life and love call into The Void and bask in the guidance of that cantankerous abyss. Who better to trust on the important stuff than the endless, cascading nothingness that threatens daily to engulf us all!

Davis Alianiello, writer & director of Ask the Void, on why the piece resonates with the present moment: "I'm interested in the peculiar ways in which alienation worms into our personalities and perceptions of the world. The particularly voyeuristic and disingenuous format of an advice column seemed like a good template for riffing on social isolation and collective fears."

Ask the Void lands on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube on September 15th!

