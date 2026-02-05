Theatre East to Present Neighborhood Reading Series With GRUFF: An Origin Story

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre East will present the Neighborhood Reading Series, a free, community-centered program dedicated to discovering bold new theatrical voices and celebrating overlooked gems.

Hosted in a relaxed, informal setting, the series invites artists and audiences to gather, connect, and engage in conversation, reinforcing Theatre East's belief that theatre is not a luxury, but a vital and accessible art form for all.

GRUFF: An Origin Story, written by Mat Labotka and directed by Logan Kovach. As Bucktown fades from its latest moment of trendiness, marked by arson, residents turn to comics, spirits, and storytelling to honor their local superhero, "The GOAT" James Gruff. When a viral-hungry reporter takes aim at the town's idol, the smoke clears to reveal the ultimate superpower...community.

Featuring Holly Cinnamon (Daredevil, Netflix), Betsy Rosen (Life of Pi, Broadway), Logan Kovach (Oh Canada!), Erick Gonzalez, Ollie Corchado, Katarina La Poll, Matthew Napoli, and Alex Goold.

Mixing and mingling from 7-7:30pm, and the reading will start at 7:30pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Reserve your seat HERE or go to www.theatreeast.org for more information.