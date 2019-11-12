Theaterlab Presents Rory McGregor's CONWAY

Theaterlab (Orietta Crispino, Artistic Director) presents Conway, written and directed by Rory McGregor, at its Midtown home (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor) November 14 through 24, 2019.

Imagine spending your whole life crafting a 'spectacular' career: photojournalist to photographer, filmmaker to blockbuster filmmaker. And then, in just an instant, someone steals it from you. Someone makes everything you've worked so hard for, their own. Or, imagine finding that out three years after they started.

Unsatisfied with the way things are going, Alan Conway assumed the identity of Stanley Kubrick, turning his life, and the lives of those around him, completely upside down. Welcome to the world of Conway, where in this totally 'true,' fictionalized story, everything may not be what it seems.

Writer and director Rory McGregor served as an associate director on Broadway for Sea Wall/A Life (also The Public Theater), Ink, and M. Butterfly. His recent directing credits include Interior by Nick Payne (59e59, world premiere), Macbeth (Connelly Theater), The Great Divide by Alix Sobler (Finborough Theatre, world premiere), and Building Pain (Origin Theatre).

Theaterlab Artistic Director Orietta Crispino is thrilled to host Rory McGregor's Conway. She raves, "Rory's work is raw, yet sophisticated in its approach and velocity. His hunger to tell stories on stage is palpable and creates a truly visceral experience for audiences."

The Conway cast features Erin Neufer, Paul Pontrelli, Alex Marz and Gregory Warren. The creative team includes Andrew Moerdyk (set design), Ted Boyce-Smith (lighting and projection design), Susanne Houstle (costume design), and Alexis Nalbadian (stage manager).

Performances of Conway run November 14 through 24, Thursday through Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 5pm at Theaterlab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York | between 8th and 9th Avenues | Subway: A/C/E or 1/2/3 to 34th Street). Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance at www.theaterlabnyc.com.

Theaterlab presents and develops new, experimental and international work, including theater, music and visual arts. Now it its 13th season, the company's recent productions include Magdalena by Guggenheim Fellow Gabri Christa, Nylon by Sofia Alvarez, Rasen by Naomi Iwakawa and Let Me Cook for You by Artistic Director Orietta Crispino. The company has also presented work by International Artists of note, including Reut Shemesh, Linda Olthof, Jacques Perdigues, Pierre Kauffmann, Karine Laval and Carolina Fonseca. For more information, visit www.theaterlabnyc.com.





