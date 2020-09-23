TheSharedScreen Co's TAPE By Stephen Belber Extended by a Week

Live web-based performances are scheduled for Sept. 26, 27, 28 at 8 pm ET.

The powerful, intimate adaptation of TAPE, by Tony- and Emmy- Nom writer/director Stephen Belber, has been extended for another week. Live web-based performances are scheduled for Sept. 26, 27, 28 at 8 pm ET. Tickets are only $9.

This extraordinary work not only raises profound issues worthy of ongoing serious discussion, it showcases the best use of live web theater and sets a high bar for this New Medium. Go to this YouTube link for a behind the scenes look.

TAPE is a historic play that has been produced in 25 countries and was made into a movie starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Despite being written 20 years ago, TAPE is a story of today -- A woman and two men, a high-school love triangle, are trapped in a Zoom call 10 years later. They are forced to confront accusations and denials of date rape. TAPE raises questions about how we face the truth when others' truths differ from ours. This feels especially relevant to our current political and social climate.

TAPE is being produced by TheSharedScreen Co., a non-profit theater organization founded to make high quality live web-based theater accessible to the broadest possible audiences, especially during these challenging times. The players in this production are Chelsea J. Smith (Amy), Travis Schweiger (Vince), and Neal Davidson (Jon). Neal Davidson also is the adaptor and producer of TAPE.

The artistic team worked closely with the Mr. Belber to fully adapt and re-contextualize his hit play TAPE into an intimate and intense three-person Zoom call. Mr. Belber has joined the players and director, John Dapolito, in two Talkbacks that have delved into both the difficult issues raised by the play itself, as well as its artistic impact.

