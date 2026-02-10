The Wayfaring Strangers To Present Improvised Bluegrass Musical At THE PIT NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater of the Apes will present the first performance of The Wayfaring Strangers improvised bluegrass musical of 2026 following the cancellation of its January engagement.

The show features fully improvised storytelling and original songs created live using traditional bluegrass instruments, including banjo, guitar, fiddle, washboard, egg shakers, and kazoo. The evening will include an opening set by Goat Party.

The performance will take place at THE PIT NYC (154 W. 29th Street, New York, NY). The running time is approximately one hour.

The cast includes David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund.

Tickets are priced at $14.99 and available through THE PIT NYC.