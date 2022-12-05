The Voices Of America Writers Workshop Presents Excerpts From Work In Development December 7

The PlayGround Experiment has announced the tenth presentation of new works created by members of the Voices of America Writers Workshop.

The eighth group of writers to take part in The PlayGround Experiment's exciting new workshop are Ja'Michael De'Shawn, Tyler Dobies, Sandra Parris, Rafa Pérez, Jonghee Celeste Quispe, and Christine Redhead.

The workshop culminates on December 7th with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works. Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is an eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans/non-binary community who want to tell their own stories through long form play and screenwriting. The program was created in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. In this workshop writers use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating narratives.

We'll be presenting excerpts from The Letter Play by Ja'Michael De'Shawn, Home Sweet Home by Tyler Dobies, If Only I Had by Sandra Parris, Felicidad by Rafa Pérez, Stand Clear by Jonghee Celeste Quispe, and The Bonds that Hold Us by Christine Redhead.

Founded by playwright Mike Lesser, The PlayGround Experiment is a home for theatre artists to explore, test, and showcase new work while finding inspiration and support from the community that it creates. Playwright/Actor relationships thrive in a safe, inclusive environment, strengthened by diversity, that enables each to find structure, heart, and truth, which encourages growth beyond The PGE.

The PlayGround Experiment hosts a multitude of events including its flagship bi-weekly event "Volumes" where playwrights bring in their messy work to be read in a relaxed coffee shop atmosphere. Playwrights can then take their work through the "PG Evolution," a development process that takes work from Volumes and develops it through readings, workshops, and eventually production. The PGE also offers: Conversations Between Artists, Happy Hours, Educational Events, Drop and Give Me 10 (new work incubator), and the Faces of America Monologue Festival. Join the fun at www.theplaygroundexperiment.com. The free readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:00pm EST on December 7th.