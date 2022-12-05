Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Voices Of America Writers Workshop Presents Excerpts From Work In Development December 7

The workshop culminates on December 7th with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works.

Dec. 05, 2022  

The Voices Of America Writers Workshop Presents Excerpts From Work In Development December 7 The PlayGround Experiment has announced the tenth presentation of new works created by members of the Voices of America Writers Workshop.

The eighth group of writers to take part in The PlayGround Experiment's exciting new workshop are Ja'Michael De'Shawn, Tyler Dobies, Sandra Parris, Rafa Pérez, Jonghee Celeste Quispe, and Christine Redhead.

The workshop culminates on December 7th with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works. Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is an eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans/non-binary community who want to tell their own stories through long form play and screenwriting. The program was created in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. In this workshop writers use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating narratives. 

We'll be presenting excerpts from The Letter Play by Ja'Michael De'Shawn, Home Sweet Home by Tyler Dobies, If Only I Had by Sandra Parris, Felicidad by Rafa Pérez, Stand Clear by Jonghee Celeste Quispe, and The Bonds that Hold Us by Christine Redhead.

Founded by playwright Mike Lesser, The PlayGround Experiment is a home for theatre artists to explore, test, and showcase new work while finding inspiration and support from the community that it creates. Playwright/Actor relationships thrive in a safe, inclusive environment, strengthened by diversity, that enables each to find structure, heart, and truth, which encourages growth beyond The PGE.

The PlayGround Experiment hosts a multitude of events including its flagship bi-weekly event "Volumes" where playwrights bring in their messy work to be read in a relaxed coffee shop atmosphere. Playwrights can then take their work through the "PG Evolution," a development process that takes work from Volumes and develops it through readings, workshops, and eventually production. The PGE also offers: Conversations Between Artists, Happy Hours, Educational Events, Drop and Give Me 10 (new work incubator), and the Faces of America Monologue Festival. Join the fun at www.theplaygroundexperiment.com. The free readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:00pm EST on December 7th.

 



Visually-Impared Teens to Lead NYC Workshop Of Fairytale Musical ALLERLEIRAUH Photo
Visually-Impared Teens to Lead NYC Workshop Of Fairytale Musical ALLERLEIRAUH
Sofia Ales has been completely blind since birth. Veronica Depaulis blind in one eye and severely impaired in the other, suffers from a rare degenerative bone disorder. But that's not stopping these young performers from chasing their dreams. The girls will be leading the workshop of Allerleirauh at the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater in March 2023.
Interactive Theatrical Experience INERTIA is Coming To New Ohios Theatre For Young Minds Photo
Interactive Theatrical Experience INERTIA is Coming To New Ohio's Theatre For Young Minds
New Ohio Theatre for Young Minds will present INERTIA, an interactive theatrical experience that explores the fabric of what theater is and why we need it. INERTIA will be presented at New Ohio Theatre from December 27 thru 30, 2022.
TADA! Youth Theater Announces 2023 Season In New York City Photo
TADA! Youth Theater Announces 2023 Season In New York City
The Drama Desk award-winning TADA! Youth Theater has announced its 2023 season which includes two original musicals Princess Phooey in February 2023 and Everything About Camp (Almost) in July 2023. Performances are one-hour long, affordable, fun-filled musicals that are perfect for family audiences of ages 3 and above.
Review: The Anderson Brothers Present THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ Photo
Review: The Anderson Brothers Present THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ
Some of the best jazz music in NYC is being presented at 59E59 Theaters through December 11. Brothers, Peter and Will Anderson and their ultra-talented ensemble of musicians are performing in “The Journey of Jazz.”

