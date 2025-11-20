The Tank to Screen Internet-Film CAPRICORN 29 in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank will present Capricorn 29, written by Alex Hare and Julia Izumi, and directed by Alex Hare on Tuesday December 2 at 7pm at The Tank.

CAPRICORN 29, the 2021 film created for the internet by playwright Julia Izumi (Regretfully, So the Birds Are) and director Alex Hare (School of Rock) will have its first public screening at The Tank on Tuesday, December 2 at 7:00pm. Presented through the POV of a millennial on the cusp of turning 30 as she is sucked into a conspiracy-laden YouTube wormhole, the film features original songs by The Lazours (We Live in Cairo), Stompcat, Laura Galindo (I Saw Them), and Storm Thomas (Be Like Bone).

The hour-long screening will be preceded by a live performance of original songs from Galindo.

On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30-year-olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential.

Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is an internet-film that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones.

The cast is led by Kalyne Coleman (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Brendan George (A Eulogy for Roman), and Lindsey Steinert (Sump'n Like Wings). It also includes Adrianna Aguilar, Amanda Centeno, Octavia Chavez-Richmond (Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!), Yonatan Gebeyehu (TFANA's The Merchant of Venice), Michael Alan Johnson, Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Grace Oberhofer, Elyse Steingold (Are the Bennet Girls OK?), and Adam Weppler (The Four Seasons).

The creative team consists of Chun Fung Kevin Chiu (cinematography), Alex Hare and Lowell Thomas (editors), Megumi Katayama (sound design), Robin Buyer (audio mixing/mastering), April M. Hickman (costume consultant), Victoria Ungvarsky (digital graphics), Aiden Berglund (animation), Lexy Ho-Tai (birthday card design), and Britannie Bond (promo artwork). Originally presented by Post Theatrical and CyberTank.