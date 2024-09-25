The Other Side Of Silence Theater Company Presents DORIC WILSON'S STREET THEATER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TOSOS will present Street Theater, Doric Wilson's legendary, award-winning satire about the evening of the Stonewall riots. A gay icon, Wilson was a founder of TOSOS and was a participant in the Stonewall Uprising on that fateful day. Thirteen performances will be staged at The Center, The Stonewall Inn and The Flea Theater from October 3 to October 22, 2024 on a varying schedule.

Set in Greenwich Village June 28, 1969, shortly before the first brick was thrown at the Stonewall Inn, Doric Wilson's legendary satire Street Theater follows the exploits of the cruisers, drag queens, undercover cops, dykes, hippies, mobsters and bystanders (innocent and otherwise) as they catapult toward the moment that changed the course of history.

Mark Finley and Barry Childs direct a cast of 14, including T Anthony, Zephyr Caulfield, Jacob Covert, Tim Dietrich, Clare Fox, Dom Giovanni*, Aaron Kaplan*, Zach Kelley, Josh Lau, Tristan Mesmer, Joey Mulvey, Frances Inés Rodríguez, Greg Seage, and Antony Terrell. *Member, Actors Equity Association

Tickets are $40 at The Center & The Flea Theater, and $25 (plus 2-drink minimum) at Stonewall Inn. They can be purchased by visiting https://www.tososnyc.org/. Direct ticketing link: https://www.redeyetickets.com/street-theater/

The running time is 90 minutes, plus one intermission.

““When playwright and gay rights activist Doric Wilson founded TOSOS, it was the only group in NYC devoted solely to the LGBTQIA+ experience. Fifty years later, though we've gained greater acceptance and have made many social and political advances, the voices raised to normalize bias and criminalize our existences are louder and more dangerous than ever," said Artistic Director Mark Finley. "TOSOS strives to tell our untold stories and maintain our place in theatrical and social history. The LGBTQIA+ community has always been here, and we're not going anywhere.”

TOSOS launched its ground-breaking 50th Anniversary Season with sold out performances of the world premiere of Chris Weikel's Pride House, directed by Igor Goldin (Yank!, With Glee). Their annual Pride Party was held in May. The reimagination of Doric Wilson's Street Theater is the company's second full production. TOSOS's Chesley/Chambers free Play Reading Series is currently underway with Queer Spooky Shorts set for October 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Mark Finley (co-director) has been the Artistic Director of TOSOS since its revival in 2002 and has directed many of its acclaimed and award-winning productions including Doric Wilson's A Perfect Relationship (OOBR award) and both runs of Doric Wilson's Street Theater at the Eagle (HX Award nominee). He made his off-Broadway directorial debut with Chris Weikel's Penny Penniworth. His work has been seen locally, regionally and internationally. Mark is also an actor, an author and a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Barry Childs (Co-Director, Co-Producer). TOSOS directing credits: the world premiere of Robert Patrick's Hollywood at Sunset (2004 oobr award), the staged reading of Tom Eyen's Sarah B. Divine (Look Again! Series) and Mark Finley's The Mermaid. Producing credits: Doric Wilson's Street Theater (The Eagle NYC); Weikel's Penny Penniworth (2003 FringeNYC Festival) and Mark Finley's adaptation of Young Stowaways in Space. Other NYC directing credits: Middleton and Rowley's The Changeling and Shakespeare's A Winter's Tale (Bottom's Dream Arts); The Flushing Cycle (Queens Theatre in the Park) and Joe Orton's The Erpingham Camp. West Coast: Charles Ludlam's Le Bourgeois Avant- Garde, Maeterlinck's The Intruder and Tom Eyen's My Next Husband Will Be a Beauty. Barry holds a Ph.D. in theater history from the University of Oregon, and has taught numerous classes in acting and theater history at the University of North Dakota, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and the University of Oregon. barry.childs@tososnyc.org

Other members of the Production Team include Set Designer: Evan Frank; Costume Designer: Ben Philipp; Lighting Designer: Sasha Finley; Sound Designer: Morry Campbell; Stage Manager: Jesica Terry; Assistant Stage Manager: Reesa Graham; Assistant Stage Manager: Greg Pernicone Jr.; Graphic Design: Stefan Danielski; Social Media: Nathan Nolan Edwards; and Press Representative: Paul Siebold / Off Off PR.

TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence) is New York City's oldest and longest producing professional LGBTQIA+ theater company. In 1974, Off-Off-Broadway veteran Doric Wilson, cabaret star Billy Blackwell and director Peter dell Valle, started the first professional gay theatre company in NYC. It was called The Other Side of Silence—TOSOS for short. In 2002, directors Mark Finley and Barry Childs and playwright Wilson resurrected TOSOS. The company has produced over 30 mainstage shows and so many readings of new plays and works in progress we have trouble counting them all.

Comments