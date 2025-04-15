SERIALS Short Play Development Competition to be Presented at The Tank in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SERIALS is a late-night short play development competition with affordable tickets, hilarious new works and ongoing storylines. Known for bridging the gap between artists and audience, you decide what plays return! Join in at SERIALS May 1st-May 3rd & May 15th-17th for a raucous good time! Don that raincoat and smell the roses on your way to The Tank for an evening of laughs, joy, and post-show drinks.

Five teams, consisting of the industry's most talented up-and-coming actors, directors, and playwrights, will present original ten-minute episodic plays. With just five hours of in-person rehearsal, these teams are set to dazzle audiences with their creativity and ingenuity. And then, it's up to you, the audience, to vote for your top three plays, deciding which stories will be continued and which will be replaced by new pilots in the following installment of SERIALS.

Performances are slated to begin at 7:00 PM Thursday and 9:30 PM Friday and Saturday, with two weekends of shows running May 1st-May 3rd & May 15th-17th. If you want to keep the fun going after the show, you can join these artists for drinks at SERIALS Saloon and break the fourth wall!

The season continues with new episodes of returning series by Kenjiro Lee, Ben Schrager, and AJ Ditty, and brand-new pilot episodes by Sarah Jae Leiber and Paige Esterly!

SERIALS is brought to life by producers Cody Hom, Michael Ortiz, Kristan Seemel, Emani Brielle Simpson, and Nicholas Louis Turturro.

