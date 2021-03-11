The New Shokan Kitchen Island Project Presents PUT A WOMAN ON A PEDESTAL

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The New Shokan Kitchen Island Project will present twenty-six statue-worthy women in a four-part celebration. On Friday, March 19 at 7 pm (EDT) monologues by six playwrights will be seen in the world premiere of Put a Woman On A Pedestal, an on-line StatueFest of readings by Pauline David-Sax, Renee' Flemings, Allison Fradkin, Judith Pratt, Laura Shamas and Lucy Wang.

In six short solo plays, actors from New York, Chicago and Los Angeles will portray six women who deserve to be remembered. Sculptor Augusta Savage will be played by the author of the piece, Renee' Flemings; actor and activist Bea Arthur will be performed by Joan McGrath; scientist and Nobelist Barbara McClintock will be played by Carolyn Cadigan; Lydia Gladstone will play union leader Clara Lemlich Shavelson; suffragist Mabel Ping Hua Lee will be performed by Ashley Chiu and DeLanna Studi has been cast as Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief. The director for the evening is Dev Bondarin.

Put a Woman on a Pedestal will continue on three Friday evenings. On April 16, StatueFest II will present monologues by Glenda Frank, Magdalena Gómez, Lorca Peress, Martine Sainvil, Elisabeth Speckman, and Bev Thompson. The readings will be directed by Gwynn MacDonald.

On Friday, May 21, StatueFest III will present work by Nicole Ansari, Cheryl L. Davis, Fengar Gael, Christine Toy Johnson, Barbara Kahn, D. Lee Miller and Deborah Savadge. The director for the evening is Joanne Rhinehart.

On June 18, StatueFest IV will present work by Janis Astor del Valle, Cindy Cooper, Carolyn Gage, Michael Angel Johnson, Martha Patterson, Elizabeth Straus and Heather Jeanne Volanti. The director will be Allison Astor-Vargas.

Statue-worthy women celebrated this spring also include: Stella Adler, Alice Austen, Luisa Capetillo, Henrietta Vinton Davis, Maria Irene Fornes, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Zora Neale Hurston, Marsha P. Johnson, Yuri Kochiyama,, Eva Le Gallienne, Pauli Murray, Antonia Pantoja, Dorothy Parker, Frances Perkins, Anne Spencer, Emma Stebbins, Triangle Shirtwaist Factory women, Lillian Wald, Edith Wharton and, Mary Lou Williams.

These events are produced by four initiating artists: Janis Astor del Valle, Cindy Cooper, Cheryl Davis and Deborah Savadge

RSVP StatueFest2021@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link

For updates on these upcoming StatueFest dates: March 19th | April 16th | May 21st | June 18th Performances at 7pm EDT.