The New Ohio Hosts Talkback Event With See You Playwright Guillaume Corbeil

To celebrate the United States premiere of Guillaume Corbeil's See You, presented by The Bridge Production Group at The New Ohio Theatre, La Délégation Générale du Québec a New York (Jean-Pierre Dion, Director of Cultural Services) will sponsor a free post-show reception with cheese and wine in honor of the opening weekend, immediately following the 8pm performance on Saturday, September 7th. There also will be a brief talkback with playwright Guillaume Corbeil, director Max Hunter, and members of the cast and creative team.

See You will run September 4-21 at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets, New York, NY 10014), Performances will be on Wednesday, September 4 at 8pm, Thursday, September 5 at 8pm, Friday, September 6 at 8pm, Saturday, September 7 at 3pm, Saturday, September 7 at 8pm, Sunday, September 8 at 8pm, Wednesday, September 11 at 8pm, Thursday, September 12 at 8pm, Friday, September 13 at 8pm, Saturday, September 14 at 8pm, Sunday, September 15 at 3pm, Monday, September 16 at 8pm, Wednesday, September 18 at 8pm, Thursday, September 19 at 8pm, Friday, September 20 at 8pm, and Saturday, September 21 at 8pm. Tickets ($25) are available at www.bridgeproductiongroup.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

In See You five friends vie for status in a competition over cultural capital, broadcasting every moment of their lives on the internet - but at what cost? Through the incisive imagination of virtuoso Quebec auteur Guillaume Corbeil, this American premiere production explores how each of us shapes our sense of self ... can curating the perfect online identity push away the darkness and banality of everyday life?

The cast features Hamish Allan-Headley*(The Belle of Belfast with Irish Rep; The Clearing at 59E59), Crawford M. Collins* (Sicks! at Walkerspace; St. James in the Field of Stars at HERE), Adriane Moreno (Empire Travel Agency with Woodshed Collective; Period Sisters at HERE), Charlie Reid (Nancy Drew Has Retired at EST; Gemini at Theatre Row), and Christina Toth (Orange is the New Black on Netflix; Lazarus at NYTW) with Costume Design by Nicolle Allen (Spielberg's West Side Story), Scenic Design by Seth Byrum (Richard III with Bridge Production Group), and Lighting & Video Design by Cheyenne Sykes (Agnes with Lesser America/59E59).

The Bridge Production Group is a nonprofit theatre company committed to dismantling and rebuilding an audience's expectations of theatrical storytelling. In producing both new and revived works, we seek to disrupt traditional conventions and assumptions about how stories are told in the theatrical medium by restructuring and reimagining classic text, utilizing and highlighting design as a core narrative component, and blurring genre and tone. Injecting the familiar with spontaneity and vitality, our mission is to create theatre that is immediate and resonant with young and diverse audiences; we invite less traditional theatergoing audiences into our shared spaces, aiming to awaken an enhanced appreciation for the medium. www.bridgeproductiongroup.org

The New Ohio Theatre is a two-time Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons, Artistic Director, and Marc Stuart Weitz, Producing Director. The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold work from today's vast independent theatre community. They believe the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies who operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding the boundaries of where American theatre is right now and where it's going. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish and profound theatrical endeavors. The theatre is accessible from the #1 train to Christopher St. or A, B, C, D, E, F or M train to West 4th St. For info visit www.NewOhioTheatre.org.





