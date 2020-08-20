The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL'S Virtual Play Reading Series Presents Three New Plays Directed by Van Dirk Fisher

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The plays are CLEANING UP WHEN FRIENDS VISIT; CHEERS! A BAR STOOL STORY; and THERAPY.

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading of CLEANING UP WHEN FRIENDS VISIT written by Grace Gibbons, CHEERS! A BAR STOOL STORY written by Janine D. Robinson and THERAPY written by Ellen Orchid, all 3 plays directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Zoom on SATURDAY, AUGUST 22nd @ 8 PM EST (U.S. and Canada).

CLEANING UP WHEN FRIENDS VISIT

Thirteen-year-old Darla tries to maintain the lies she has told to her school friends, but when they come to visit, she must face the consequences.

The cast includes: ANNE YEOMANS as Ann. Television credits include: Law & Order (Guest Star, CBS/Sony), Unforgettable (Guest Star, NBC), As the World Turns (Co-star, CBS) and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Principle, CBS), SAMI BRAY as Joanne. Broadway credits include: The Girl in 1984 (Hudson Theatre). Off-Broadway: Sarah in The Bedwetter (Atlantic Theatre Company), KAYLA DIAS as Darla. Theatre credits include: Leslie in Billy Elliot (San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts), Grace in Junie B. Jones (SDSCP) and Street Rat and Broadway Baby in Aladdin (SDSCP), and SOPHIE TANANBAUM as Sheila. Film credits include: Gummy Bears (Lead, Passport to Hell/James Leming), Delinquent (Supporting role, LKD Productions) and Free (Supporting role, Dir. Marlee Roberts).

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3b5B_SzJRZahqKbkkSPsvw

Donation: $15. To benefit the Riant Theatre.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

THERAPY

Two sisters visit a psychiatrist to seek solace for the death of their father who was the victim of medical malpractice.

The cast includes: KIKA CHILD as Dr. Janet Rivera. Film credits include: Gatica, The Monkey (Lead, Academy Award Nominee, Dir. Leonardo Favio), The Eyes of Scissors (Lead, Dir. Eddie Calgano) and Ilona Arrives with Rain (Supporting, Gramado Film Festival Winner, Dir. Sergio Cabrera). Television: A Escondidas (Series Regular) Dramatic series and Cara O Sello (Series Regular) Primetime series;

MARILYN A. MILLER as Rose. Television credits include: Jim Dandy (Mother/Principal, Dir. David Nickerson/Sam Taybi), Life's Greatest Moments (Mom/Principal, CBS Pilot) and Miracles and Other Moments (CBS/Sun International); and

LAURIE TANNER as Emily. Theatre credits include: Randy Osteen in Superior Donuts (Main Street Players), Diane in Sleeping with Straight Men (Ronnie Larsen Prods.) and Hippolyta/Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Romeo & Juliet (South Florida's Shakespeare Troupe).

CHEERS! A BAR STOOL STORY

What should you do when the relationships between friends, lovers and sister's is challenged?

The cast includes:

PATRICIA FIELDS as Maxine. Theatre credits include: Benita in Leaves (Winner of the Best Play Award - Strawberry One-Act Festival/Riant Theatre).

JENNIFER JOSEPH as Corinne. TV credits include: The Good Wife (CBS), Law & Order (NBC) and Blue Bloods (CBS). Theatre credits include: Moofoosoo in The Savage Queen (Theatre Row/Lion Theatre) and Melda in Cinnamon & Nutmeg (New Heritage Theatre);

JAMES EDWARD ALEXANDER as Ben. Broadway National Tour of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, TV: Tracy Morgan/Jordan Peele 2018 comedy series, The Last OG as well as in the upcoming Season 5 premier of the STARZ TV series POWER;

SHAETJUAN SMITH as the Waiter. Television credits include: Miguel's friend in Shades of Blue (NBC), Homeless man in Luke Cage (Netflix) and Club patron on Power (Starz); and

LAURA BOWMAN as Andrea. Theatre credits include: Odessa in Amen Corner (Harlem Repertory Theatre), Mrs. Rodgers in Endangered Species (Billie Holiday Theatre) and Rose in Fences (New Rochelle Civic Theatre).

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series click here.

To register for our Online Playwriting Classes on Zoom click here.

