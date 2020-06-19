The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents Virtual Play Reading Of CINDY SOUL

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading of CINDY SOUL by Kenike Miché and Directed by Casheka Forte on THURSDAY, JUNE 25TH @ 8 PM EST (U.S. and Canada). Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BiDIt-gmRHyfsPPSnaYa5Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Donation: $15.00. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Equal Justice Initiative as seen in the movie JUST MERCY.

CINDY SOUL is a Social Justice version of the old fairy tale Cinderella. It confronts police brutality, domestic violence and bullying head on.

Kenike Miché's CINDY SOUL, is the new hit play featuring RAH DIGGA, female rap artist phenomenon, that responds to police brutality as the world slowly recovers from the devastating global pandemic of this century. In this remake of the ole' classic fairytale, 'Cinderella,' a young black girl who's lost her mother is abused by her evil Step Mother and bullied by her Step Sisters. Her Father, seemingly blinded by her Step Mother's seduction and deceit, does not rescue her from harm. As she struggles to survive in her newly blended family, Cindy (MARSHA-ANN HAY) makes a stand for JUSTICE against police brutality. Meanwhile, the proverbial Prince (SHARIFF SINCLAIR) and his crew also make a tribute to slain heroes. This stage reading is dedicated to the life of George Floyd and a portion of the proceeds from each ticket will go to the Equal Justice Initiative as seen in JUST MERCY.

Pictured on the backdrop of a fairytale, some heavy issues will be explored in this play. As the whole town prepares for the big event, Cindy, already depressed, contemplates suicide. Who will rescue Cindy? Her Father, who was once her hero, sides with her wicked Step Mother to leave her home alone. Who will tell her where to find the dress, and what time to be home? It seems very bleak for Cindy. However, make no bones about it - in the twinkling of an eye everything changes -there WILL be a happy ending!

The cast includes: MARSHA ANN HAY as Cindy, KENIKE MICHÉ as Juanita, SHARIFF SINCLAIR as Tyler, IGNATIUS HINES as Arnold, RAH DIGGA as Jenny, HANNAH JACKSON as Miranda, TBD as Tank, Tieisha Thomas as Lucinda, BRAYAN ANGULO as Kyle, XAVON ROSS as Brent, KENSIWE MATHEBULA as Ethel, EVA BARRETT as Mrs. Wattley, JOY ILAGAN as Ms. Owens, T.B.D. as Messenger and HASHEKA FORTE as the Narrator.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom

