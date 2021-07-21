The Ink Project and Poetic People Power to Present EMBRACE 2021: RECLAIM WHAT YOU LOVE, RESTORE HOW YOU FEEL

On July 22nd, The Ink Project and Poetic People Power will present Embrace 2021: Reclaim What You Love, Restore How You Feel. This spoken word event will showcase the work of writers as they explore this theme in their own narrative. Artists will present pieces on topics including time, language, race, gender, and democracy. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8 PM (EDT) via Zoom. Tickets are $5 at Ticket Tailor. (The Zoom link will be shared after tickets are purchased.)

Writers will present new works in response to a commission by the producers. As our society navigates the repercussions of 2020 and begins to emerge after a long period of isolation, this event provides a vital, communal space for writers to express their anger, hope, disillusionment, and resolve.

Writers include Suzen Baraka, Yolanda "Yogii" Barnes, Tara Bracco, Jim Buckmaster, Marsha Habib, Philippe Garcesto, Karla Jackson-Brewer, Cohen Kraus, Anna Luisa Daigneault, Deonna Kelli Sayed, and Rashaad Thomas.

Both Poetic People Power and The Ink Project work to amplify marginalized voices in the writing world. Poetic People Power, based in New York City, began in 2003 to combine poetry and activism by commissioning poets to pen new works on social and political topics affecting their lives. The project has presented 18 spoken word shows, commissioned 120 new poems, and worked with 40 writers. The Ink Project, based in North Carolina, began in 2018 to elevate unheard voices, especially BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, members of the disability community, and female-identifying artists. The group has held several events including last year's global spoken word event, Dear 2020, presented in partnership with PEN America.