The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 9 This Month

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK and this time, it's going off campus!

SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident company of actors, directors, and playwrights. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 9 of SERIALS performances will be at Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam St) on August 17-19 and August 24-26 at 9:00 pm. This will be the first time a cycle of SERIALS will be performed outside of The Flea Theater, though it will return to The Flea for Cycle 10 in October.

TICKET PRICING:

Virtual live stream: $10, available on Eventbrite

In-person tickets: $17, available through Click Here

All in-person tickets include a free drink

HISTORY:

The tradition of SERIALS spans over a decade, molded by countless alumni actors, writers, and directors who used SERIALS as their playground and artistic chemistry lab. Notable alumni of SERIALS include Jessica Darrow (Disney's Encanto), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black), Catya McMullen (Y: The Last Man, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), and Jenelle Chu (Yale School of Drama, The Prodigal, Instinct, New Amsterdam).

PATREON:

The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June 2022 with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY:

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $22.

WAITLIST POLICY:

In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY:

If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

COVID POLICY:

In order to protect you (our beloved audience), our Artists, Production team, members, and building staff, both the wearing of face masks AND proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for entry by both The Fled Collective and The Flea Theater. Proof of vaccination (either a physical copy or a picture of it) must be presented at the box office, and a face mask must be worn properly (covering the nose, mouth, and chin), or you will not be permitted to enter the theater. Additionally, The Fled Collective asks that you please stay home if you are feeling any symptoms.

CONTENT WARNING:

SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

The writers are Alex Beige, Paige Esterly, Cody Hom, Anna O'Connell, Ryan Jones, Greg Lakhan, and Marissa Joyce Stamps.

The directors are Mackenna Goodrich, Andie Lerner, Karen Marulanda, Erin Reynolds, and Emani Brielle Simpson.

The actors are Laurel Andersen, Caroline Banks, Kianna Batista, Georgia Kate Cohen, Stevie Jae Davis, Dorothea Gloria, Vanessa Guadiana, Gabriela Iglesias, Irina Kaplan, Greg Lakhan, Macy Lanceta, Marx, Angelica McEwan, Achilles Mulkey, Emily Oliveira

Michael Ortiz, Christine Pollnow, Sarah Alice Shull, Nathaniel Stornelli, Chrysi Sylaidi, Nick Turturro, Natalia Mar Urzua, Keith Weiss, and Kayla Zanakis.

Producers are Michael Ortiz, Kristan Seemel, Elizabeth Spindler, and Emani Brielle Simpson.

Cody Hom is the designer.

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter.