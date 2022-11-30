The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle 5: The Return Of The Popular Late Night Short Play Competition

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

ABOUT: SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 5 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on December 8th-10th, and December 15th-17th at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available for $17 through Eventbrite. SERIALS will return for the next installment in The Fled Collective's 2023 Season, recently announced on Instagram.

The premiere of The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June and returne d with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the new Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

CAST & COMPANY for this Cycle of SERIALS:

Actors

Caroline Banks

Georgia Kate Cohen

Regina Carregha

Stevie Jae Davis

Jen Jarnagin

Macy Lanceta

Karen Marulanda

Tasha Milkman

Emily Oliveira

Alice Lussiana Parente

Dolores Avery Pereira

Christine Pollnow

Sarah Alice Shull

Elizabeth Spindler

Nicholas Turturro

William Vonada

Nick Walther

Keith Weiss

Directors

Emily Bubeck

Paige Esterly

Andie Learner

Regina Renee Russell

Writers

Niccolo Aeed

Sam Hamashima

Chloé Hayat

Emily Walborn

Catherine Weingarten

Producers

Michael Ortiz

Dolores Avery Pereira

Kristan Seemel

Elizabeth Spindler

Technical

Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.