The Flea Theater To Present Workshop Of New Chamber Opera WHEN THE SMOKE CLEARS

The Flea Theater will present a workshop production of the new chamber opera WHEN THE SMOKE CLEARS on February 6 and 7 at 7:00 p.m. The workshop will offer audiences an early look at the developing work.

With lyrics by Colin Greer and music by N. Scott Johnson, When the Smoke Clears is directed by Danilo Gambini and choreographed by Alice Reys. The creative team also includes lighting designer Nic Vincent and Costume Designer David Mitsch.

Set in the aftermath of war, the chamber opera follows a community forced to flee devastation above ground and take refuge beneath the earth. As they wait in darkness to resurface, the characters confront loss, survival, and the forces that led to their displacement. The score and text explore themes of destruction, endurance, and fragile hope, unfolding through song and movement shaped by time, breath, and natural cycles.

When the Smoke Clears imagines a community suspended between collapse and renewal, examining what remains after catastrophe and what it means to begin again.

Workshop performances will take place February 6 and 7 at 7:00 p.m. at The Flea Theater in New York City. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.