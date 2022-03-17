Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Equity Library Theater Of New York Winter 2022 Virtual Play Festival to Present JUST A YELLOW CAB IN NEW YORK CITY

The play is about a young New Yorker having a 30th birthday moment in a yellow cab after no one shows up to her party.

Mar. 17, 2022  
'Just a Yellow Cab in New York City', a play by Youlim Nam, had its screen debut as part of The Equity Library Theater of New York Winter 2022 Virtual Play Festival.

This production will also have its live performance debut as part of New York's Woodside Players and Fifth Avenue Theatre on March 26th @ 3 pm, 650 Fifth Avenue 52nd Street, lower level. This event is free admission, and first come first served.

Starring Nicole Lehrman and Ananth Padmasola with direction by Sophia Treanor. A taped version of the play is showing on the Equity Library Theater of New York website: www.equitylibrarytheater.info. Audiences can vote for their favorite by texting (no calls) to +1 631 898 4205.



