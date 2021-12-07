The Doris Dear Christmas Special Teams With The OUT Foundation

DeForest Theatricals, producer of "The Doris Dear Christmas Special" and award-winning drag queen Doris Dear, are teaming up with The OUT Foundation to raise needed funds to empower the LGBTQ+ students and alumni of Brigham Young University through the sale of a new custom designed enamel pin depicting the star of the show, Doris Dear!

The Doris Dear Christmas Special has been raising money for nonprofits for several years now through the sale of custom designed pins depicting Doris in all her glory! In the past, the show has raised money for The Alzheimer's Association and this year they are supporting "The OUT Foundation".

The OUT Foundation was created in the spring of 2017 when three gay men, all of whom had graduated several years earlier from the LDS Church­owned Brigham Young University, came together with the same thought: they knew they weren't the first gay people to graduate from BYU, so where were the others? After spending several years in the workforce, they saw that there was no formal organization to help queer alumni from BYU. They had all gone to BYU and made it out alive; not all were as lucky.

The OUT Foundation has created campaigns to document and share alumni stories, build communities, create scholarships, and set up emergency funding for housing and other resources for the LGBTQ+ BYU students in need. Now the fans of Doris Dear can help by buying her custom designed enamel pins before each of her shows on December 16, 17 & 18 at 7pm at The Triad Theater in NYC.

The Doris Dear Christmas Special reunites the award-winning team of drag hostess Doris Dear, musical director Blake Allen and Director Lina Koutrakos! Guests this year brings together award winning Broadway, jazz, classical and cabaret performers to the Rumpus Room. The party will be a non-stop holiday fête full of award-winning artists. New to the party is Caribbean-American Mezzo-Soprano Eliza Bonet known for her "sparkling, uninhibited delivery", from Broadway's 'Kinky Boots' and 'The Book of Mormon' Darius Harper, 'Mama Morton' in "Chicago" on Broadway, Haley Swindal, jazz vocalist and writer Vanisha-Arleen Gould and internationally recognized award winning vocalist, Regina Zona. Returning favorites include award-winning vocal harmony group "Those Girls", award-winning singer/songwriter and "Home Shopping Diva" Meg Flather and the "Pied Piper" of cabaret herself award-winning director and vocalist, Lina Koutrakos. Finishing the brilliant group is Billboard and Apple chart-topping musical director and composer Blake Allen with his 'holiday orchestra'!

Come into the Rumpus Room, support this wonderful charity and these amazing artists, and share in the joy and laughter of this holiday tradition. This is an annual sold out hit, so grab those tickets early to select your favorite seats!

The Doris Dear Christmas Special. Dec 16, 17 & 18 at 7pm at The Triad Theater.

Tickets:

DEC 16 - Doris Dear's Holiday Special Dec 16th

DEC 17 - Doris Dear's Holiday Special Dec 17th

DEC 18 - Doris Dear's Holiday Special Dec 18th

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information