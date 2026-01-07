L’Alliance New York to Present HD Screening Of LE BOURGEOIS GENTILHOMME

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Le Bourgeois gentilhomme, set for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7PM at the Florence Gould Theater, L'Alliance New York. Tickets start at $15.

Long nicknamed "La Maison de Molière," the Comédie-Française offers a bold new production of one of its patron playwright's seminal comédie-ballets. Rarely seen in the US as a piece of theater but perhaps more familiar to New York audiences as a Balanchine ballet, this rollicking satire follows an upstart bourgeois merchant in his elaborate attempts to ascend to the aristocracy.

Acclaimed directing partners Valérie Lesort and Christian Hecq reimagine this 17th-century classic as a deliciously relevant class farce complete with fantastical costumes and Balkan-inspired music. Run time is two hours and twenty minutes with no intermission. Tickets can be purchased here.

This program is presented as originally created. It contains cultural stereotypes and representations that reflect the period in which it was produced. These depictions do not reflect L'Alliance New York's values today. We present this work in its original form to acknowledge its place in history and to encourage thoughtful discussion.