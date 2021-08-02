The Apollo to Celebrate HARLEM WEEK With Free Panel Discussion About Luke Cage

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

On Saturday, August 14 at 11am ET, the Apollo Theater will celebrate HARLEM WEEK and Free Comic Book Day, the largest annual comic book event, with an exploration of Harlem-based superhero, Luke Cage. This free virtual panel of comic creators and television producers illuminates Luke Cage's rise from the comic book page to Netflix series while tackling social justice issues.

Panelists include New York Times best-selling author Brian Michael Bendis; Cheo Hodari Coker, creator and former showrunner and executive producer of Marvel's Luke Cage on Netflix; former Marvel writer and editor Jo Duffy; and award-winning comic book writer, filmmaker, journalist, and educator David F. Walker. Featuring analysis by Professor Jonathan W. Gray whose forthcoming project, Illustrating the Race, investigates the representation of African Americans in comics and moderated by Apollo Community Programs Director (and former comic book editor,) L. Adé Williams.

HARLEM WEEK and Midtown Comics are this program's community partners.

Luke Cage: Harlem's Super Hero will stream on the Apollo Digital Stage, Apollo's Facebook and YouTube pages, Harlemweek.com and Harlem Week's Facebook page. This program will also be available on demand immediately after the broadcast. (www.apollotheater.org/digitalstage).

WHEN: Saturday, August 14 at 11:00am ET.

TICKETS: Tickets are free with an RSVP and suggested donation, available at

https://www.apollotheater.org/event/luke-cage-harlems-super-hero/