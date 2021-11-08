The Anthropologists' NO PANTS IN TUSCON Adds ASL Interpreted Performance November 10

The Anthropologists' new subversive comedy, "No Pants in Tucson," draws upon blatantly bigoted state laws from the 19th and 20th centuries that made it illegal for women to wear pants in public.

On Wednesday, November 10 at 7:30 PM ET, "No Pants in Tucson" will have an ASL interpreted performance. The world-premiere of "No Pants in Tucson" runs through November 14, 2021, at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 W 53rd St., New York 10019.

For the past 13 years The Anthropologists have been centering women's experiences and elevating historically marginalized voices. With a creative and producing team of women, non-binary, and transgender artists, "No Pants in Tucson" unmasks the real lives impacted by archaic, gender-suppressive laws.

"No Pants in Tucson" was originally dreamed up by The Anthropologists' Founding Artistic Director Melissa Moschitto and Artistic Associate/Performer Mariah Freda when they encountered a list of archaic laws still technically in effect. Though some border on the ridiculous (unmarried Florida women can't parachute on Sunday without risking arrest), they realized most of these strange laws were and are targeting women's behavior and dress. "No Pants in Tucson" courageously blends time and form to untangle the generational impact of gender oppressive laws.

The Anthropologists will be observing full COVID safety protocol for the No Pants In Tucson production. Patrons will be masked in the theater and asked to show proof of vaccination at check in.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/AnthroNoPants.