The AlphaNYC Presents AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Jun. 14, 2019  

The AlphaNYC Presents AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

"And Then There Were None" Written by Agatha Christie, Directed by Alice Camarota
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.

Performs:
Friday, June 21st
7PM Cast A
9PM Cast B
Saturday, June 22nd
7PM Cast B
9PM Cast A

Location:
The Producers Club 358 West 44th St NYC, Ny
Sonnet Theater

Tickets:
Cast A
http://AndThenThereWereNoneA.eventbrite.com
Cast B
http://AndThenThereWereNoneB.eventbrite.com



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The AlphaNYC Presents AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
  • Shakespeare In The Parking Lot Turns 25, Presents ROMEO & JULIET
  • PTP/NYC Presents Works By Stoppard, Havel, Pinter & Beckett At Atlantic Stage
  • Van Alen Institute Names Deborah Marton New Executive Director
  • Prison Drama WHITE MANS GUIDE TO RIKERS ISLAND Begins Previews July 18
  • NY Madness Announces 2019 MadLab Reading: Nico Grelli's YOU'RE (NO) GOOD OR A PRIORI A POSTERIORI

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup