The AlphaNYC Presents AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

"And Then There Were None" Written by Agatha Christie, Directed by Alice Camarota

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.

Performs:

Friday, June 21st

7PM Cast A

9PM Cast B

Saturday, June 22nd

7PM Cast B

9PM Cast A

Location:

The Producers Club 358 West 44th St NYC, Ny

Sonnet Theater

Tickets:

Cast A

http://AndThenThereWereNoneA.eventbrite.com

Cast B

http://AndThenThereWereNoneB.eventbrite.com





