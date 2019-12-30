The Allen Davis Playwriting Lab has announced its Winter season starting January, 2020. The Winter season will consist of ten weekly sessions of two and half hours for intermediate and professional playwrights. Lab sessions will take place on Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 9:30pm starting on January 7th. Playwrights interested in participating in the Lab on an intermediate level must have experience writing well-developed scenes. Professional playwrights must have written a full-length produceable level script.

All sessions will be held at the FELT studio, located at The Clemente Cultural Center, 107 Suffolk St., Ste. 311, New York, N.Y. 10002. During lab sessions participants will receive as well as provide rigorous feedback and critique on works in progress submitted for review, including outlines, monologues, scenes, acts, one-person shows, and full-length scripts in either play or screenplay format. Produced and published playwright and novelist Mario Golden and award-winning director Andreas Robertz will run the lab. Both Mario and Andreas have vast experience nurturing playwrights in their creative process. Together they will facilitate pertinent discussions on structure, plot, characterization, dialogue, and other playwriting elements, with the aim of supporting playwrights to develop high-quality scripts.

The fee for the season is $300.00, due on the first session. Interested playwrights must submit a registration form along with payment to FELT on that session. Payments are non-refundable once a playwright has registered. No exceptions will be made on these conditions.

For further information email feltincnyc@gmail.com and Mario Golden at mariogoldenuniverse@gmail.com

The Fantastic Experimental Latino Theater, Inc. (FELT) is a non-profit production company founded in 1994. With our thought provoking, multi-media theater and film productions, we reach a multi-ethnic and inter-generational, diverse audience, representative of the nation's cultural tapestry. Through our writing Lab, we support the development of original works by emerging and professional playwrights.

OneHeart Productions, Inc. (OneHeart) was founded in 1999 by a team of artists committed to creating theatre that is raw, alive, and vibrant. We produce plays that seek to inspire, challenge, and enlighten. Through long-term collaborations with theatre artists in New York and abroad we create projects and programs focused on community building, reconciliation, and the expansion of human consciousness.





