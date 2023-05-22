The Actors Studio to Present AREYTO Celebration of Latine Scene Work, Poetry, Song & Dance

Join the Actors Studio family in celebrating the 75th anniversary by celebrating diverse cultures and communities.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Cen Photo 2 Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Center for Italian Modern Art
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab Photo 3 The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab
ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend Photo 4 ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

This weekend, The Actors Studio will continue its 75th Anniversary celebration as the worldâ€™s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights. The legendary studio, located at 432 West 44th Street, will open its doors to the public for a free and open to the public special event.

Thursday, May 25 & Friday, May 26 at 7PM

AREYTO: LATINE CELEBRATION

To reserve your seats for, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75Areyto

Areyto is an ancient song and dance performed by the indigenous Taino people of the Caribbean. The Areyto is a theatrical ceremony that narrates and honors the heroic deeds of ancestors, chiefs, gods and all those rooted in equatorial tribal origins. "Areyto: Latine Celebration" is an immersive celebration of selected Latine scene work, poetry, song and dance. Join The Actors Studio family in celebrating the 75th anniversary by celebrating diverse cultures and communities. There will be a reception downstairs, immediately following the event.

Seating for special 75th Anniversary events are free, and extremely limited. Those who would like to attend must reserve seats and receive confirmation of access. For more information about The Actors Studio and upcoming events, visit TheActorsStudio.org.

NOTE: While The Actors Studioâ€™s 75th Anniversary events are free and open to the public, reviews and photography of Actors Studio events are not permitted.

ï»¿Thank you for respecting this long-standing policy of The Actors Studio.

â€Š

Both a place and a philosophy, The Actors Studio is an association of artists who, drawing from this common wellspring, have made enormous contributions to American art. Founded in 1947 in New York City by Elia Kazan, Cheryl Crawford, and Robert Lewis, the Studio began as a place where theatre artists could gather, privately, to explore new and deeper connections to the work. The founding members, a group of actors, writers, and directors, were committed to redefining the art of acting, to developing a series of techniques an actor could use to search for and express the truth onstage in the moment. The workshop went on to become the most powerful influence on American acting in the 20th century and continues today serving new generations of actors who are committed to the same ideal. Founding Artistic Director, Lee Strasberg, developed a series of techniques and exercises that became known as â€˜The Methodâ€™ and changed the art of acting worldwide.

Membership is free. After successfully completing a series of auditions, the actor is invited into membership for life. Membership is bi-coastal, and to support them there are two locations. New York is The Actors Studioâ€™s birthplace and administrative headquarters. The only branch, Actors Studio West, is located in West Hollywood, CA. All members benefit from having a home with similar activities on both coasts.

Current leadership of The Actors Studio includes Co-Presidents Ellen Burstyn, Alec Baldwin and Al Pacino; Artistic Directors Beau Gravitte (NYC) and Salome Jens (L.A.); Co-Associate Artistic Directors Estelle Parsons, Michael Aronov and Javier Molina (NYC), and Katherine Cortez (L.A.)

Notable members, past and present, of The Actors Studio have included Bea Arthur, Anne Bancroft, Michael Bennett, Marlon Brando, Roscoe Lee Browne, Montgomery Clift, Common, Bradley Cooper, James Dean, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Ben Gazzara, Lorraine Hansberry, Julie Harris, Dustin Hoffman, Celeste Holm, Kim Hunter, William Inge, Elia Kazan, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Lang, James Lipton, Martin Landau, Cloris Leachman, Melissa Leo, Norman Mailer, Walter Matthau, Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, Jack Nicholson, Clifford Odets, Geraldine Page, Sidney Poitier, Sydney Pollack, Jose Quintero, Jerome Robbins, Mark Rylance, Eva Marie Saint, Kim Stanley, Maureen Stapleton, Rod Steiger, Eli Wallach, Tennessee Williams, Gene Wilder, Shelley Winters and Joanne Woodward, to name a few.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

WAKE UP Comes toÂ Axis Theatre in June Photo
WAKE UP Comes toÂ Axis Theatre in June

Â The Cliplight Theatre Company announced the world premiere ofÂ WAKE UP, a touching, funny and bracingly honest new solo show about a gay, Mormon-raised stage actor who begins using and selling crystal meth at the same time heâ€™s preparing for the role of Richard III.

Actors Theater to Present Special Night Of Storytelling at The Soho Playhouse Photo
Actors Theater to Present Special Night Of Storytelling at The Soho Playhouse

The Soho Playhouse and Actors Theater will celebrate the voices of Theater with a special evening of storytelling with HEART at The Soho Playhouse. The performance will be held Tuesday, May 23rd 7-9:30pm.

Photos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The Tank Photo
Photos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The Tank

We The Women opened on May 14, 2023 at the Tank Theater.Â The performance is directed by Ayse Eldek andÂ Jessica Brater, and written byÂ Ayse Eldek, Duygu Erdogan Monson, Lanna Joffrey,Â Ezgi Cohen,Â Anne Connolly, Nazli Benan Ozkaya, and Ayse Alagoz. Check out photos here!

Stag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEYS AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This Month Photo
Stag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEY'S AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This Month

The Brandon Thomas Comedy Charley's Aunt makes its revival in the heart of Manhattan, NY. Coming this May 26th Stag and Lion Theatre Company will be opening the British farce at the Trinity Theatre located at 422 West 57th Street.


More Hot Stories For You

WAKE UP Comes toÂ Axis Theatre in JuneWAKE UP Comes toÂ Axis Theatre in June
Actors Theater to Present Special Night Of Storytelling at The Soho PlayhouseActors Theater to Present Special Night Of Storytelling at The Soho Playhouse
Photos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The TankPhotos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The Tank
Stag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEY'S AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This MonthStag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEY'S AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This Month

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charley's Aunt
Trinity Theatre (5/26-6/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Pioneer Productions (6/09-6/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: The Best Child in the World
Bohemian National Hall (6/14-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crooked Shadows
Broom Tree Theatre (6/02-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# geregreg
LeoELALRS (2/13-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Manny Cruz
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: The Story of a Book
Bohemian National Hall (6/04-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You