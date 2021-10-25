The 92Y to Present Lawrence Brownlee And Michael Spyres Performing Rossini
Two of the great bel canto tenors of our time join for an all-Rossini program that promises vocal pyrotechnics and thrills.
The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres singing an all-Rossini program, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/lawrence-brownlee-and-michael-spyres.
Two of the great Bel Canto tenors of our time join for an all-Rossini program that promises vocal pyrotechnics and thrills. Performing music featured on their critically acclaimed recent recording Amici E Rivali (Friends and Rivals), the program, an homage to the trailblazing opera stars of Rossini's own time, begins with a raucous, 6-hand piano arrangement of the overture from the irresistible Il barbiere di Siviglia and continues with a suite of dramatic arias and duets from the opera, including the famed "Largo al factotum." Then, three gorgeous vocal rarities precede a piano transcription of the famous William Tell overture, and Brownlee and Spyres conclude the program with a trio of delightful arias and duets from Rossini's famed Otello. Accompanied by the fine pianist Myra Huang, expect technical mastery, vocal splendor and a concert of sheer joy!
The all-Rossini program includes:
Suite from The Barber of Seville
Overture, transcribed for piano 6-hands (Myra Huang, Thomas Lausmann, Bryan Wagorn)
"Largo al factotum"
"Cessa di più resistere"
"All'idea di quel metallo"
"La promessa"
"L'esule"
"Deh! Scusa i trasporti" (from Elisabeth, Queen of England)
"Donala questo core" (from Ricciardo e Zoraide)
Overture, from William Tell (transcribed for piano solo by Myra Huang)
Suite from Otello
"Che ascolto?"
"Ah! Si, per voi gia sento"
"Ah vieni, nel tuo sangue"
Lawrence Brownlee, tenor
Michael Spyres, tenor
Myra Huang, piano
Also featuring:
Thomas Lausmann, piano
Bryan Wagorn, piano
Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.
A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.
The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season continues with:
SETH PARKER WOODS, cello
ANDREW ROSENBLUM, piano
Saturday, October 30, 2021, 8 PM
Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 58
George Walker: Cello Sonata
Price: Andante, from Piano Sonata in E Minor
Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Calvary Ostinato, from Lamentations
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
AIZURI QUARTET
Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 7:30 PM
Strozzi: L'usignuolo
Strozzi: L'amante modesto
Eleanor Alberga: String Quartet No. 1
Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, Op. 127
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
JERUSALEM QUARTET
Saturday, November 6, 2021, 8 PM
Haydn: Quartet in F Minor, Op. 20, No. 5
Shostakovich: Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108
Schubert: Quintet in C Major, D. 956
Concert also available via livestream and available for 48 hours from time of broadcast.
Richard Goode, piano
Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 7:30 PM
Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780
Schubert: Sonata in A Minor, D. 784
Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2
Bartok: 15 Hungarian Peasant Songs, Sz. 71
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
BERTA ROJAS, guitar
Saturday, November 20, 2021, 8 PM
Presti: Ségovia
Duarte: Idylle pour Ida, Op. 93
Gilbert Biberian: Prelude No. 1 "Tombeau"
Presti: Danse Rythmique
Torroba: Sonatina
Anido: Preludio Lejania
Anido: Aire de Vidalita
Anido: Triste No. 1
Anido: El Misachico
Sérgio Assad: Anido's Portrait (NY Premiere)
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
Jeremy Denk, piano
Saturday, December 4, 2021, 8 PM
Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I
ANA VIDOVIC, guitar
Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3 PM
Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (trans. Despalj)
Sor: Introduction and Variations on a theme by Mozart, Op. 9
Castelnuevo-Tedesco: Capriccio Diabolico, Op. 85 "Omaggio a Paganini"
Albéniz: Granada
Albéniz: Asturias
Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Barrios: La Catedral
Scarlatti: selected sonatas
Leo Brouwer: Un Dia de Noviembre
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
RANDALL GOOSBY, violin
ZHU WANG, piano
Thu, December 9, 2021, 7:30 PM
Mozart: Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K 454
Price: Fantasy No. 1 in G Minor
Price: Fantasy No. 2 in F-sharp Minor
Price: Adoration
Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major
THE KNIGHTS
ERIC JACOBSEN, conductor
COLIN JACOBSEN, violin
Saturday, December 11, 2021, 8 PM
Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City
Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 "Unfinished"
Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 "À Montevideo"
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano
Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3 PM
C.P.E. Bach: Suite in E Minor, Wq. 6/12
G. Catoire: Quatre Morceaux, Op. 12
Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 "Hammerklavier"
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
CONRAD TAO, piano
Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8 PM
Conrad Tao: Improvisation
John Adams: China Gates
Jason Eckardt: Antennaria plantaginifolia, "Pussytoes," (from A Compendium of Catskill Native Botanicals, Book 2)
J.S. Bach: Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641
Conrad Tao: Grids of E
Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15
Fred Hersch: Pastorale (Dedicated to Robert Schumann)
Conrad Tao: Premiere of KEYED IN
Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
