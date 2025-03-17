The 11th NIGHT OF LIFE Benefitting The Trevor Project arrives to Sony Hall next week

The event is on Monday, March 24th.
Leg Up On Life's 11th NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project will return to the Sony Hall stage located in the landmark Paramount Hotel (235 W. 46 Street). This one-night-only 11th edition of the ever growing arts performance party, happening Monday, March 24th begins when doors open at 7PM. This winter's show and party is co-hosted by creative Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon 1st National Tour and BroadwayWorld Award nominee) and Hibiscus, 3 time GLAM Award winner and Leg Up On Life's first Community Activist Of The Year.
NIGHT OF LIFE is Leg Up On Life's annual explosive arts performance party! The event brings together artists from all walks of life throughout different areas of the arts community all to raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project's life-saving work. A beautiful amalgamation of choreographers, musicians, drag artists, and dancers the night always leaves a one-of-a-kind impression leaving the audience recharged by the awe inducing collaborative performances!
Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.
Headliners presenting works this NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project include Ali Koinoglou (Director of Koin & Co.), Bex Robinson (&Juliet Broadway Company, Isn't It Romantic, Dancing With Myself (season 1)), Bianca Star, Boxa Crayonz (Mx.Fresco's Grand Cantina 2024 and Pantheon Season 1 winner), Carlos Falú (Buena Vista Social Club and Illinoise Broadway Companies), Catrina Lovelace (Miss Big Adam's Apple 2023), Chase Hudson (Recently Choreographed for the Knicks City Dancers), Courtney Darlington, Courtney Sauls (Leg Up On Life's Community Activist of the Year, FX's Pose), Harriet Tugsmen, Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Disney's Beauty and the Beast National Tours), La Zavaleta (Boulet Brothers' DRAGULA Season 4 and Mx Bushwig 2021), Lady Doll Heïrs, LEXXE (Company XIV), Lola Michele-Kiki, Marie Rose Baramo , Nani Tsunami (Door Goddess 2025 GLAM Award Winner), Scarlett D. Von Du, Tanner Lane (Radio City Christmas Spectacular and CHICAGO National Tour), and Vanity LaVain (Best Dressed 2025 GLAM Award and MOTHER Cycle 3 Winner) .
Performers taking to the Sony Hall stage include: Aakash Devi, Abby Fenwick, Abigail Alfrey, Alexa Miller, Amanda Knowles, Angie Alvarez, Anna Guerra, Ari, Arianna Marrero, Arlys Sanchez, Ashley Duke, Astrid Rosario, Bella Mittenthal, Bella Savastano, Ben Grant, Bobby Ellis, Britain Feeny (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Brooke Schulte, Calli Jack (Empire Strips Back), Carly Natania Grossman, Caroline Grace Perry (Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour), Caroline Poulis, Celia Zaga, Chanel Jack, Ci Diaz, Chelen Middlebrook, Chris Marinelli, Claire Crause, Colleen Duddy, Dani Simon, Daniel Chesnut, Daniella Gomez, Danny Venini, Darah Abrams, Darriel Johnakin, David Nick Alea (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour), Devynn Laila, Domanick Anton Hubbard (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Jesus Christ Superstar National Tours), Dylan Hoffinger (Hamilton National Tour), Dylin McCarthy, Elias Alfau, Em Sweetz, Emma Driver, Emmalynn Mackaron, Emmy Lane, Emry Wride, Frida Dawson, Hunter Tayman, Ian Viciedo, Isoke Wright, Izzy Pereira, Jada Ballard, Jasmine Bassham, Jaylon "Jazz" McCraven, Jenna P. Wolfe, Jenni Poole, Jennifer Rivera, Jessie Levin, Joanna Pfeiffer, Jordan Berkman, Jordan Simone, Julia Mato, Justin Rieckmann, Kai Beutler, Kailin Brown, Kali Hightower, Kathleen Belarde, Kayleigh Griffin, Kennedy Kandi, Keon Hughes, Kirsten Smits, Leah Faircloth, Lindsey Kamyszek, Livia Janjigian, Luke Zadrima, Mackenzie Bednarek, Mackenzie Rawls, Madison O'Connor, Malik C. Warlick, Manu Rodriguez, Maria Noriko Cabral, Maria Edmond, Marnie McGrath, Maya Shah, Mayu Yamashita, Max Carcaterra, Maxine Maustellar, Melanie Molina, Mia Watkins, Michael Charles, Mitchell Tobin, Mya King, Naomi Rodriguez, Nisani Lopez, Noah Blessing (Mean Girls National Tour), Parker Aimone (Tootsie National Tour), Rebekah Brodsky, Sarah Chalarca, Sarah Glassner, Sarina Robbins, Sophia Sams, Sunshine Hamilton, Victoria Amado, Victoria Biro (West Side Story International Tour), Victoria Endicott, Vinny Andaloro (Funny Girl National Tour), Vinny Richmond, Taylor Green, Taz Loft, Tyler Sparacio, Tyler Zydel, Valentina Guedez, Virginie Bavaud, Youran Lee, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Yurika Ono and more!
Videos