The 11th NIGHT OF LIFE Benefitting The Trevor Project arrives to Sony Hall next week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leg Up On Life's 11th NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project will return to the Sony Hall stage located in the landmark Paramount Hotel (235 W. 46 Street). This one-night-only 11th edition of the ever growing arts performance party, happening Monday, March 24th begins when doors open at 7PM. This winter's show and party is co-hosted by creative Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon 1st National Tour and BroadwayWorld Award nominee) and Hibiscus, 3 time GLAM Award winner and Leg Up On Life's first Community Activist Of The Year.

NIGHT OF LIFE is Leg Up On Life's annual explosive arts performance party! The event brings together artists from all walks of life throughout different areas of the arts community all to raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project's life-saving work. A beautiful amalgamation of choreographers, musicians, drag artists, and dancers the night always leaves a one-of-a-kind impression leaving the audience recharged by the awe inducing collaborative performances!

Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

Headliners presenting works this NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project include Ali Koinoglou (Director of Koin & Co.), Bex Robinson (&Juliet Broadway Company, Isn't It Romantic, Dancing With Myself (season 1)), Bianca Star, Boxa Crayonz (Mx.Fresco's Grand Cantina 2024 and Pantheon Season 1 winner), Carlos Falú (Buena Vista Social Club and Illinoise Broadway Companies), Catrina Lovelace (Miss Big Adam's Apple 2023), Chase Hudson (Recently Choreographed for the Knicks City Dancers), Courtney Darlington, Courtney Sauls (Leg Up On Life's Community Activist of the Year, FX's Pose), Harriet Tugsmen, Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Disney's Beauty and the Beast National Tours), La Zavaleta (Boulet Brothers' DRAGULA Season 4 and Mx Bushwig 2021), Lady Doll Heïrs, LEXXE (Company XIV), Lola Michele-Kiki, Marie Rose Baramo , Nani Tsunami (Door Goddess 2025 GLAM Award Winner), Scarlett D. Von Du, Tanner Lane (Radio City Christmas Spectacular and CHICAGO National Tour), and Vanity LaVain (Best Dressed 2025 GLAM Award and MOTHER Cycle 3 Winner) .

Comments