Tennessee Williams' TIGER TALE to be Presented by Shakespeare Downtown in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lower Manhattan's Shakespeare Downtown will bring the gothic heat, poetic intensity, and sexual tension of Tennessee Williams' controversial and rarely performed "Tiger Tale" to the open-air walls of Castle Clinton from June 12-22, 2025. Geoffrey Horne directs Williams' play about sexuality and power - based on Elia Kazan's film "Baby Doll" - which itself was based on Williams' one-act "27 Wagons Full of Cotton." Tickets are free and available at the door of Castle Clinton National Monument at the Battery at 5:45 p.m. on the day of the performance.

In "Tiger Tail," Archie Lee (Steven J. Cambria), a down-at-the-heels Mississippi cotton gin owner with a child bride, Baby Doll (Billie Andersson) crosses rival gin owner Silva Vacarro (Juan Pablo Toro) - the Sicilian who exacts his revenge by seducing the young bride.

Free tickets will be available the day of the performance at Castle Clinton starting at 5:45 p.m.

The casta: Two Bits (Anu Alerte), Baby Doll Meighan (*Billie Andersson), Archie Lee Meighan (Steven J. Cambria), Rock (Narky Cyriaque), Sheriff Coglan (George Hayden), Ruby Lightfoot (TT Jones), Aunt Rose Comfort McCorkle (*Elizabeth Ruf), Silva Vacarro (Juan Pablo Toro)

The production is directed by Geoffrey Horne, with set and costume design by Amy Goossens, lighting design by G. Scott Designs, Inc., sound design by Carlos Ponce, and Chantal Van Zyl serving as the production stage manager.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds