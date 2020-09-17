Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ted Chapin Joins Phillip Gainsley's LET'S TALK MUSIC Podcast

Ted Chapin is the president of Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

Sep. 17, 2020  

In the latest episode of the podcast, Ted Chapin, president of Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, talks about his esteemed father, Schuyler Chapin and his Met Opera days, and Ted's 35 years with R&H.

Ted and Phillip also recall the opening of the Stephen Sondheim/James Goldman Follies and Ted's award-winning book, Everything Was Possible: The Birth of the Musical Follies. They conclude by musing about the return of live theater.

Listen HERE!

For more information visit: www.gainsleymusic.com


