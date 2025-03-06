Teatro Grattacielo Announces World Premiere Of Generación Perdida

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Grattacielo will present the world premiere of Generación Perdida, a monodrama-opera composed by Mexican composer Jorge Sosa, based on the book by Mexican-Colombian poet Javier Moro Hernandez (Ediciones Periféricas).

The piece explores the humanitarian crisis affecting Mexico and Latin America, where kidnapping and forced disappearances have profoundly impacted countless communities over the past decade. It reflects on the complex realities of violence in the region and the broader social and political forces at play.

Rather than depicting violence directly, Generación Perdida seeks to create space for reflection and dialogue through the expressive power of poetry and music. By juxtaposing art and beauty against the weight of these themes, the piece invites audiences to engage in conversation about memory, resilience, and the pursuit of peace.

Taking place on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:30 PM La MaMa, The Downstairs Theater. For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.grattacielo.org.

Comments