The Taylor Swift/Unabomber Play will be presented as a staged reading at The Paradise Factory on September 26th at 9:30pm as part of RE/VENUE NYC's pop up program in the space.

The play, titled revelations from the first and last ever rehearsal of THEY SAY I DID SOMETHING BAD: an unauthorized Taylor Swift parody musical about the life of the unabomber ted kaczynski presented by the bridgebrook college drama club is a 75-minute dramedy written by Courtney Taylor and directed by Abby Davis.

In revelations... Riley (Bennie Trela), an edgy playwright in love with her closeted best friend Cheyenne (Sara Abebe), creates an unruly new musical after the arrest of the high school teacher who groomed her. The piece takes a surreal turn with the arrival of Ecoterrorist Taylor (Paige Flottman) and the Unabomber (Rachel Perrie), forcing Riley and Cheyenne to search for connection and tenderness at the end of the world.

The play received readings on August 12th and 20th as part of LimeFest at The Tank, after being developed at Paper Kraine Productions' Do You Queer What I Queer? event and The Makers' Ensemble's Intimate Artist Night Series. The play's LimeFest readings sparked viral posts and discussion about the play in online theatre communities on X (formerly Twitter) and Tumblr.

revelations from the first and last ever rehearsal of THEY SAY I DID SOMETHING BAD: an unauthorized Taylor Swift parody musical about the life of the unabomber ted kaczynski presented by the bridgebrook college drama club will be presented on September 26th at 9:30pm at The Paradise Factory (64 E 4th St, NY). Tickets are available now.

