The Tank will present 'revelations from the first and last ever rehearsal of THEY SAY I DID SOMETHING BAD: an unauthorized Taylor Swift parody musical about the life of the unabomber ted kaczynski presented by the bridgebrook college drama club' as part of this year's LimeFest on August 12th and August 20th. The 70-minute play, written by Courtney Taylor and directed by Abby Davis, is an unhinged dramedy about college theatremakers, true crime, and rape culture.

In revelations... Riley (Emi Lulley), an edgy playwright in love with her closeted best friend Cheyenne (Sara Abebe), creates an unruly new musical after the arrest of the high school teacher who groomed her. The piece takes a surreal turn with the arrival of Ecoterrorist Taylor (Paige Flottman) and the Unabomber (Rachel Perrie), forcing Riley and Cheyenne to search for connection and tenderness at the end of the world.

The play received its first-ever reading as part of The Makers' Ensemble's Intimate Artist Night Series in May of this year. An excerpt of the piece was recently presented at Paper Kraine Productions' Do You Queer What I Queer? event in June.

This staged reading marks the latest collaboration between playwright Courtney Taylor and director Abby Davis. The pair presented The Guy Who Killed Bigfoot at All Out Arts' Fresh Fruit Festival in April, and collaborated on the first-ever reading of Taylor's nationally-recognized play No Entrance as part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series in March 2024. Davis made her Off-Broadway debut in April with Annie Brown's 5th Grade Science Presentation by Matt Morse at Soho Playhouse's Lighthouse Series, with performances in the finals on July 14th, 15th, and 16th.

revelations from the first and last ever rehearsal of THEY SAY I DID SOMETHING BAD: an unauthorized Taylor Swift parody musical about the life of the unabomber ted kaczynski presented by the bridgebrook college drama club will be presented on August 12th at 9:30pm and August 20th at 9:30pm at The Tank (312 W 36th St, NY). Tickets are available now.

