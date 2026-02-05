Talking Band's THE DOOR SLAMS, A GLASS TREMBLES is Coming To LaMaMa

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La MaMa in association with Talking Band will present the world premiere of The Door Slams, A Glass Trembles written and directed by Paul Zimet with music by Ellen Maddow (both recipients of OBIE Lifetime Achievement Awards). A couple moves from the city to a rural home, hoping for respite from the political turmoil gripping the country. In the spirit of Thomas Mann's novel The Magic Mountain, time elongates, compresses, and layers events past, present and imagined, until a fatal accident wrenches everyone into the present.

The Door Slams, A Glass Tremble will be presented at La MaMa's Downstairs theater from April 24–May 10, 2026.

The play unfolds over the course of a year as family and friends gather for dinners that repeat, fragment, and morph into dinners in a sanatorium in the Alps. The play collapses past and present. The extraordinary manifests within the mundane, humor sits alongside unease; intimate confessions give way to philosophical musings, and private lives echo the noise of the public arena. With its finely calibrated balance of wit, lyricism, and political awareness, The Door Slams, A Glass Trembles becomes a meditation on time, responsibility, and the fragile moments of connection that persist even as reality increasingly feels like chaos.