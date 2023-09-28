TWISTED World Premiere Begins Tonight at Theater for the New City

Opening night is set for September 30.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

TWISTED World Premiere Begins Tonight at Theater for the New City

Theater for the New City's world premiere of Joel Greenhouse's TWISTED, a campy comedy with songs, directed by Joe John Battista, with original music by Peter W. Dizozza, begins performances tonight and runs through October 15, 2023. Opening night is September 30.

Blackmail! Lust! Demons of Darkness! and Dancing! Zip up your Go-Go boots and welcome to Twisted, a fast and funny train ride through hell that pays tribute to exploitation films of the 1960's.

The show stars Penny Balfour (Luc Besson's Arthur and the Invisibles, Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard, and Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds, Sundance finalist Drop Back Ten), GLAAD nominee Brian Belovitch (member of Ridiculous Theatre Company, Boys Don't Wear Lipstick, The Moth on NPR) and Robert Z Grant ("Inside Amy Schumer"), along with JC Augustin (Pestilence Part 1 at La MaMa), Sevin Ceviker (Martha Graham Dance Co.), Tony Del Bono (Help A Handicapped God Trot Across The Universe), Larry Fleischman (A Killing Day), Maude Lardner Burke (Galas directed by Everett Quinton), Evan Laurence (Pangea), Andrew Ryan Perry (The Ahab Inside Me) and Christine Weiss Beidel (Charles Ludlam's Ridiculous Theatrical Company).

Musicians include Peter W. Dizozza (Piano), Joe John Battista (Guitar), Ron Raymond (Bass) and Kevin Murray (Drums).

The production team includes Mark Marcante (Set Design), Brian Park (Sound & Light Design), Wendy Tonken (Costume & Props Design), Joe John Battista (Video/Projection Design), Sevin Ceviker (Choreography) and John King (Production Stage Manager).

Produced by Hillary Wyatt at PawPrint Productions.

Theater for the New City is located at 155 First Avenue in New York City. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets are $18 and $15 (students and seniors). For adults 18+ only. For more info and to purchase tickets call 212-254-1109 or go to Click Here.

Follow the show on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094765933096 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/twisted.show_nyc.

Photo by John Phelps.




