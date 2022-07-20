TO TREAD AMONG SERPENTS to Premiere at HB Playwrights Theatre in August

"To Tread Among Serpents," by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos is the winner of the Renaissance Theaterworks Br!nk Award. Presented by Third Stone Theater Company, Gabriel Robinson directs the production, which will be held at the historic HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street, New York, NY. The show dates are Friday, August 12th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 13th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, August 14th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $22.00. To reserve your tickets please visit our website www.thirdstonetheatreco.com Calhoun County Jail, Alabama. 1959.



Two men have been brutally murdered, their dismembered remains scattered throughout the swamps and backwoods of Alabama. The presumed killer? The beautiful, pious pig farmer Violet Haight. She claims simply to have slain the men for "the best reason in the world." The ambitious New York City reporter Juanita "JC" Cohen ventures southward to report on the case, hoping to uncover the truth, and make a name for herself in the process. The truth, as it turns out, is more complicated-and more depraved-than anyone could have imagined.

Company: Audrey Rose Arnold - Violet, Fleidy Aponte - Juanita, Brandice Peltier - Janitor, Mick Higlers - "Junior" Scrogins, James Braugtigam - V/O Artist, Travis Harmon - V/O Artist, Gabriel Robinson - Director/Founder, Melisa Kucevic - Stage Manager/Executive Director, Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos - Playwright Third Stone Theatre Company: Doing for the sake of doing.