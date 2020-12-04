THEALITY TV is Now Streaming for Free on Broadway On Demand

Shot on the Lower East Side during the months of January and February, 2020, before the COVID-19 shutdown, this pilot-season of theatrical reality TV revolves around the making of a new two-act Off-Broadway musical, Little House on the Ferry, for which the cast and crew are given only a month and a sum of $10,000 to create a backer's edition of the show, in the hopes of getting more funding to take it on the road.

The largely unscripted and unpredictable campy series, with sixteen original songs, real characters and situations, and the subplot of a messy love triangle, is set on Fire Island during the weekend when marriage equality was passed into law in New York. Starring gay WWE pro wrestler Fred Rosser, Broadway reviewer Michael Musto, drag diva Jackie Dupree, and the supporting ensemble of Mike Dorsey, Tym Moss, Rob Gould, RJ Magee, Pasqualino Beltempo, Kevin Luis, Katelyn Lauria, Anna Baker, Britte Steele, and Cheong Kim, the story goes from casting to rowdy rehearsals to a wrap reunion.

Streaming now on Broadway On Demand - the industry's leading livestream platform - all ten episodes of Season 1 are available for free binging through December 31, 2020. Thereafter you can view Theality TV with a Broadway On Demand subscription, or you can purchase the series.

