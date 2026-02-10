THE ZEITGEIST FASHION SHOW To Bring Sustainable Couture To Ethos Music Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Zeitgeist Fashion Show will take place February 28 at the Ethos Music Center in Portland, Oregon, featuring an evening of sustainable fashion, art, and live performance. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with programming scheduled throughout the day and evening.

Presented as a co-production of Foxhole Projects, Ethos Music Center, and Afua Fina’s Creations, the event will spotlight Portland-based designers working in eco-conscious fashion. Participating runway designers will include Cece Styles, Luza Rico, Yanis Willow, Bubba Supply Co., and Fina’s Creations.

The event will begin with a Designer Pop-Up Market at 2:00 p.m., offering wearable art and handcrafted fashion from Spectrum Color Creations, Scavenge Animal, House of Vera La Cruz, Suds and Sutros, multimedia artist Edward Bernier, and the featured runway designers. The market will close at 6:00 p.m.

At 7:00 p.m., designer Afua Fina will moderate a panel discussion with participating creators focusing on sustainability, design innovation, and Portland’s fashion landscape. The runway show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Additional performances will follow the runway presentation. Edward Bernier will perform his spoken word piece “Masterpiece” at 8:15 p.m., followed by a live set at 8:30 p.m. from the indie band Butterflies. A dance party with DJ DJ Princess Juicy Juice will begin at 9:00 p.m. Nigerian and Liberian catering will be provided by The Girls Party Designers (GPD).

The event is open to all ages. Tickets are $10 and are available through the PoshVIP app.

Event Schedule

2:00 p.m. — Doors open / Designer Pop-Up Market (free admission)

6:00 p.m. — Designer Pop-Up Market closes

7:00 p.m. — Designer panel moderated by Afua Fina

7:30 p.m. — Zeitgeist Fashion Runway Show

8:15 p.m. — Edward Bernier performs “Masterpiece”

8:30 p.m. — Live set by Butterflies

9:00 p.m. — Dance party with DJ Princess Juicy Juice