THE RAVING JAYNES Come To Spark Theatre Festival In March

On March 23rd, 2025, dance comedy duo The Raving Jaynes will premiere The Raving Jaynes: Duet at the Spark Theatre Festival.

The Raving Jaynes (Jamie Graham and Amy Larimer) have chosen not only to walk, but to DANCE the tightrope of improvisational comedy. They are a dynamic duo mixing dance, improv, song, and physical theater to tell entirely improvised stories! They channel their empathetic, introverted deepest selves into earnest and ridiculous characters to build stories about female-centric heroism and mischief. Nothing is choreographed! Nothing is scripted! Special guest DJ Precious Gorgeous!

The Raving Jaynes: Duet

Sunday, March 23rd, 5:00 pm

The Chain Theatre: 312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor

Ticket Price: $20 online/$25 at the door / Info and ticket link: Spark Theatre Festival

From experimental art to experimental laughs: After suffering through the low wages and minimal recognition of the post-modern dance world, Jamie Graham and Amy Larimer are pursuing new prosperity & fame in the lucrative world of improv comedy! The Raving Jaynes, are a dynamic duo telling entirely improvised, one-time-only stories about female-centric heroism and mischief at the intersection of dance, song, and theater.

The Raving Jaynes have performed regularly in NYC at The PIT, Dixon Place, The Tank and Triskelion Arts. They've been presented at festivals throughout the US and abroad, highlights include The Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, TX; Mount Olymprov Improv Festival in Athens, Greece; IMPRO Amsterdam and La 2da Muestra Nacional de Improvisación Teatral/ImproTop in Tepic, Mexico.

Jamie Graham is a trained dancer, clown and improviser who has performed regularly with Jenny Rocha's Painted Ladies, Third Rail Project's Then She Fell, and Virgina Scott's Some Clowns.

Amy Larimer is a dancer, writer, choreographer, teacher and improviser. She is a Professor and the Director of the Dance Program at Lehman College.

Ralf Jean-Pierre aka Precious Gorgeous is a Brooklyn born Haitian American actor, rapper-songwriter, comedian, and professor. He has a very funny improv comedy podcast called No Suggestion that both Jamie and Amy have been on.

