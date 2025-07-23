THE GOO By K. Rose Dallimore to be Presented at New Relic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NEW RELIC THEATRE, a Brooklyn-based performing arts company, will present their upcoming production of THE GOO by K. Rose Dallimore.

NRT will present the world premiere of K. Rose Dallimore's THE GOO this fall, running September 19, 2025 through September 28, 2025 at The Chain Theatre.

The play follows six friends meeting for their annual picnic in Prospect Park-a harmless tradition that's starting to rot. Old grudges flare, nerves twitch, and something's... off. Beneath the paper plates and strained conversation, they're all working to protect the same bizarre secret: a mutual friend named June. Beloved by all. Real to none. A dark comedy inspired by The Importance of Being Earnest, The Goo by K. Rose Dallimore peers into the strange rituals of friendship and the stories we invent to keep it all from falling apart.

The Goo will have its world premiere in mid-September following invited developmental workshops earlier this year at Arts On Site. "It has been a joy and privilege to read this play in so many forms since we commissioned K. Rose to begin writing it last year," said artistic director Eliza Palter. "Part picnic, part doom spiral, part magical realism-with a particular affection for Brooklyn transplants fumbling toward meaning-it is chaotic, earnest, and very much alive. K. Rose has created a sharp, strange world that encouraged us to reconsider how our productions could engage with classic texts, and we are so excited to bring it to life this fall."