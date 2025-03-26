THE DEATH OF THE SWAN Comes to the New York Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Devil’s Dice Productions will present The Death of the Swan written by Maddie Natoli and RJH and directed by Maddie Natoli. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theater with performances on Tue April 8 at 6pm, Thu April 10 at 9:20pm, Fri April 11 at 7:40pm, Sat April 12 at 5:20pm & Sun April 13 at 3:40pm.

Past the edge of this mortal coil, famed ballerina Anna Pavlova must bargain for more time in a dance with her final partner: Death itself. In a show that was awarded “Best Show with Dance/Physical Movement” at the 2024 Tucson Fringe Festival, Pavlova’s own words are woven together with dance and live music to honor her lasting legacy and ask what it means to be an artist.

The cast will feature Maddie Natoli as Anna Pavlova, Mason Williams as Death (Dancer), and Kat Squires as Death (music). The creative team includes Jordan Yanofsky and RJH.





Maddie Natoli (Playwright/Director) (she/they) is a Director, Deviser, and Actor who has frequently been seen on the stage of Scottsdale Community College. Some of her favorite works have included directing Failure: A Love Story (2018), portraying Eli in Let The Right One In (2021), and devising this one-act show on Anna Pavlova. In the long-term future, they hope to bring you more works like this as the artistic director of Devil's Dice Productions, and in the short-term future hope to play DND with all their friends, as soon as everyone's schedules work out. Maddie would like to thank her friends, family, and her mentor, Don, for all the support.

Devil’s Dice Productions is a devised and new works theater company founded by Maddie Natoli, Jordan Yanofsky, and RJH, focused on bringing you the type of weird new theater that would thoroughly disappoint our parents (sorry, Dad!). Our passion is for devised and original works, collaborative creation, and immersive experiences, as well as promoting accessibility in the arts. To learn more about us, visit our website at bit.ly/ddprod.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

