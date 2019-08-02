THE CIRCLE SERIES Announces Cast & Creative Team For August Readings

Circle in the Square Theatre School (Paul Libin, President, E. Colin O'Leary, Executive Director, and Susan Frankel, Chief Operating Officer of Circle in the Square Theatre), Pigasus Institute (Zachary Spicer, Chairman), and Rachel Shuey, recently announced a new reading series, The Circle Series. Leading into the launch of the first reading next week, they are excited to announce members of the creative teams and a special partnership with citizenM Hotel. Each Monday beginning in August, performers will bring Circle in the Square to life on its traditional dark night with The Circle Series.

These weekly readings, a mix of developing works and re-imagined takes on classics, have a suggested donation of $20. Reservations can be made at www.circleseries.org. Audience members are encouraged to arrive early for the social hour before each reading. Can't show up early? Then join the creative teams across the street at citizenM Hotel for drink and food specials after the show!

All casting for this series by Eisenberg/Beans Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA.

The schedule, cast, and creative team for August dates of The Circle Series is as follows:

August 5th, 7pm - The Giant Void in My Soul: a play for fools By Bernardo Cubría Directed by Lou Moreno With Jorge Cordova, Zack Fine, Gerry Rodriguez, and Karen Sours Albisua

When Fool 1 discovers the giant void in their soul, they and their loyal best friend Fool 2 set out on a Quixotic quest to fill it. Will food and alcohol do it? What about jobs, marriage, procreation, or even self-reflection? Can anything fill this damn void?!

August 12th, 7pm - The Great American Negro Experience By Angie Bridgette Jones Directed by Christopher Betts With Brandon Burton, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Julian Elijah Martinez, Curt Morlaye, Kara Young

At the U.N.I.T.Y (Universe Nations Integrated Together Yesterday) theme park, every culture is represented in their own pavilions. In the African American pavilion, the live action show "The Great American Negro Experience" comes alive. Follow Booker T. Washington and W.E.B Dubois into the magical experience that is Black America and see the specifics of African American life through the eyes of tired black amusement park actors.

August 19th, 7pm - The Philadelphia Story By Philip Barry Cast TBA

August 26th, 7pm - Lavender Men By Roger Q. Mason Directed by Lovell Holder With Garrett Clayton and Charlie Thurston

What happens when Abe Lincoln, his legal assistant Elmer Ellsworth, and a fabulous narrator named Taffeta end up on stage together? Somebody is gonna be gay, honey. In this story that is part fact, part gossip, and all historical fantasia, we mine the social mechanisms by which men become myths, myths beget lies, and lies found our civic truth.



Giving theatre lovers a new option to attend the theatre on the traditional dark day on the boards, The Circle Series brings together the New York theatrical community, provides a creative outlet for Circle in the Square Theatre School students and alumni, and showcases new and developing work through the voices of New York's many talented artists. The Circle Series is being presented by Circle in the Square Theatre School and produced by the Pigasus Institute and Rachel Shuey. All donations benefit Circle in the Square Theatre School.

For complete information about The Circle Series, visit http://www.circleseries.org Dates: August 5, 12, 19, 26 September 9, 16, 23, 30 October 7, 14, 21, 31 Suggested donation: $20 Time: 6-10pm Location: Circle in the Square Theatre 235 West 50th Street (Paramount Plaza building)





