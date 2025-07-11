THE ANIMALS SPEAK to Begin Performances at The Wild Project in August

After scoring a hit with the Disney union strike drama Burbank, Thirdwing will present the World Premiere of THE ANIMALS SPEAK by Cameron Darwin Bossert. Performances begin August 5 at The Wild Project.



THE ANIMALS SPEAK follows a depressed Walt Disney in 1941 with his wife and a small crew of artists on a goodwill tour funded by the U.S. Government to sway South America from the influence of Nazis. Walt is trying to forget everything: the near bankruptcy of the company, the ongoing animator's strike, and the recent death of his mother, for which he blames himself. Mary Blair, a young artist with the company, has tagged along and struggles to find a true artistic voice separate from her husband's. But with a bit of encouragement and late-night gins with Walt's wife Lillian, her work blossoms and might end up being the inspiration everyone needs to keep going.



Closing out what began with The Fairest in 2021, Bossert's "Venomous Color" trilogy asks what is the true cost of commodifying art for the masses and examines the role of women at the Disney Studio, artistically and financially.



THE ANIMALS SPEAK runs August 5 - 17. Performances are at 7pm daily with additional performances on August 13 & 16 at 2pm. (Note: no performances August 9, 11 & 12). Running time is 80 minutes.