TENDERLY Offers A Rare Look At How The Immigration System Can Alter The Course Of Relationships And Families

Not many stories center characters of Iranian descent. Especially not slice of life stories, where love and relationships take center stage. tenderly, by up-and-coming Swedish-Iranian playwright Ida Esmaeili asks the question: how far would you go, literally and figuratively, for the person you love?

tenderly is being presented LIVE and streamed online for two nights only: Friday, December 11th and Saturday, December 12th at 7:00PM EST. It stars Iranian-American actress Sherz Aletaha as Alina, an Iranian visual artist on an expiring student visa, and Ryan Morales as Will, an American writer grappling with the imminent loss of his father.

All tickets and proceeds go to benefit the New Sanctuary Coalition, a NYC-based, multi-faith immigrant-led organization that creates support systems for and empowers those navigating the immigration system.

tenderly is directed by Dana Iannuzzi. R Christopher Maxwell is our stage manager. The event is sponsored by Jonathan Floodman and Davon Williams LLC.

For tickets and more information, click here. charity.gofundme.com/tenderly-nsc.

