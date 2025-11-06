​​​​​​​Submissions Now Open for Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Calling all playwrights, actors, directors, and producers! Submissions are now open for the 2026 Chain Winter One-Act Festival, a true celebration of bold voices and original storytelling, returning February 6-March 1, 2026. This year's festival will feature work by playwrights from all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and will welcome submissions from across the tri-state area. It transforms Chain Theatre into a theatrical mixtape, serving up bold, fresh, and fearless storytelling in bite-sized brilliance.

SUBMISSIONS OPEN FROM NOVEMBER 5TH- NOVEMBER 30TH

Chain's festivals have premiered over 180 new plays in just the last year and have drawn artists from across the country, including Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt: A Parable), Tony Award-winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones), Broadway's Lyle Kessler (Orphans), and award-winning actor/writer Eric Bogosian (AMC's Interview With The Vampire). Another past festival highlight includes the stage-directorial debut of Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network; A Real Pain).

The festival will take place from February 6th to March 1st 2026, at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floors, New York, NY 10018).

The festival submission information can be found here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/oneact-fest-2026.

CHAIN THEATRE always seeks to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain because it's about them, no matter the topic. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspectives.