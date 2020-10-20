Stephen DeRosa Plays Trump (and 18 Other Presidents) In PRESIDENTIAL CONVERSATIONS

Robin Miles directs the audio production.

The newly released election satire Presidential Conversations by beltway lawyer turned author and lyricist George S. Corey provides some much needed levity in the march to November 3. With a Hamilton-esque historical angle and a dose of SNL-style humor, the story finds President Trump trading barbs with the likes of George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, Barack Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton on the eve of the 2020 election. Broadway's Stephen DeRosa (Boardwalk Empire) gives a tour de force performance in the Audible-exclusive audiobook playing an unforgettable Trump -- and other 18 other presidents!

Highlights include The Roaring Twenties Republican Trio (a singing chapter in which Trump croons "The Election Blues" with Presidents Presidents Harding, Coolidge and Hoover singing backup -- making for an unforgettable barbershop quartet!) Robin Miles (Richard Greenberg's The Violet Hour on Broadway; Audible Hall of Fame) directs the audio production and voices Hillary Clinton. Metabook Entertainment's Benjamin Alfonsi is executive producer.

ABOUT: Presidential Conversation: A Politcal Satire by George S. Corey *Hardcover and Digital editions (Metabook, Oct 6) *Audible-exclusive audio edition (Metabook Entertainment, Oct 6) From politico extraordinaire Bill Schneider: "Donald Trump, meet Ebenezer Scrooge. Like Scrooge, Trump is visited by the ghosts of presidents past who admonish him for his errant ways. Scrooge was ultimately redeemed. Is Trump redeemed? Read the book and find out."

