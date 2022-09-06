Startup Productions Announces Cast of Staged Reading Of HOOKED--A New Musical About The Opioid Epidemic

Startup Productions has announced the casting for the premiere industry-only staged reading of Hooked, a new musical by Michal Ehrenreich.

Directed by Rachel Klein with music director Andy Peterson, Hooked will be performed at two showings on September 19, 2022 at Theatre Row. Set to a dynamic rock score, Hooked explores the lives, loves and struggles of a group of addicts living in a soon-to-be doomed encampment.

The 10 person cast includes, in alphabetical order: Dylan Berkshire, Patrick Cogan, Josephine Cooper, Ricky Duarte, Molly Gazay, Chris Isolano, Maria Lane, Justin Lowry, Amya Stewart, and Philip Trossarello.

The creative team includes Writer/Composer/Lyricist Michael Ehrenreich (Medicine the Musical), Director Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days), and Music Director/Arrangements Andy Peterson (Tootsie). The reading will be stage managed by Marlee Bradley.

The reading is free for anyone to attend, but tickets should be reserved online prior to the performance. Ticket-holders will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may be reserved at hooked.eventbrite.com.