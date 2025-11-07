Staged Reading Of Annabel McConnachie's DOING A BRADBURY is Coming to The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off their award-winning run at the New York Theater Festival, the creative trio of writer-performer Annabel McConnachie, director Zoé Zifer, and stage manager Chelsea Castro will reunite for a one-night-only staged reading of McConnachie's new play Doing a Bradbury at The Tank (The Tank 57) on Friday, November 14 at 9:30 PM. The reading serves as a special preview ahead of the play's fully staged world premiere at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia, March 4-8, 2026, at the Carclew Lounge.

Doing a Bradbury reimagines the remarkable story of Australian speed skater Steven Bradbury, who famously won Olympic gold after a spectacular last-minute twist on the ice. In McConnachie's bold and darkly comic retelling, Steven's fateful glide to victory takes a Faustian turn when, on the brink of his final Olympic chance, he accidentally summons the Devil.

On the brink of his last Olympic chance, plucky Aussie speed skater Steven Bradbury accidentally summons the Devil. Haunted by a checkered skating history and buckling under the weight of the nation's expectations, Steven wavers when he's offered a fast pass to success in exchange for his soul. Will he opt into the Devil's Faustian bargain and take home gold, or will the price of victory prove too much?

The four-person cast features a trio of Australian performers now based and working in the New York industry-each bringing a distinct comedic and emotional edge to McConnachie's playful, high-stakes script:

Annabel McConnachie as Steven Bradbury (Sydney-based)

Tim Hotchkin as The Devil (Perth-based)

Amy Werbeloff as Andrew Murtha (Melbourne-based)

Isabel Vann as A Voice in the Ether, taking on multiple roles including Steven Bradbury's mother, the Devil's landlord, and a fallen angel in training

Following the creative team's success with their previous collaboration Archive of My Own-which earned Best Production and Best Director honors at the 2025 New York Theater Festival-Doing a Bradbury continues their exploration of ambition, identity, and the absurdities of human striving. Notably, Isabel Vann was also a member of the Archive of My Own cast, marking this reading as a reunion for the award-winning ensemble.

Audiences are encouraged to grab tickets, join the creative team in shaping this exciting new work, and share feedback during its development stage before Doing a Bradbury makes its full Fringe debut in Adelaide.