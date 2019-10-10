St. Bart's Players Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo by Bob Johnson

Be transported to the magical, glamorous and madcap world of The Drowsy Chaperone, the final Main-Stage production of the St. Bart's Players 92nd season. The show runs November 5th through November 10th at the Off-Broadway John Cullum Theatre (formerly The American Theatre of Actors Inc.) in Midtown.

Winner of five Tony Awards, The Drowsy Chaperone features a book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison. This clever show-within-a-show begins when a die-hard musical-comedy fan, Man in Chair, imagines performers from his favorite cast album, a 1928 hit called "The Drowsy Chaperone," coming to life in his shabby apartment. Complete with thrills and surprises, this loving sendup of a Jazz-Age musical features one show-stopping, song-and-dance number after another.

At the helm of the production is Director Kevin Paley (they/them/their, non-binary artist and creator of The Art Garage, a nonprofit dedicated to the work of the Transgender/Gender Non-Conforming community) and Choreographer Dylan-Cole Passman (who played "George" under the direction of Tony Award-Winner Sutton Foster). The Players are thrilled to welcome back Music Director Jeff Ostermueller, Stage Manager Rachel K. Moll, Costume Designer Joe Kassner and Set Designer Vincent Gunn. Rounding out the staff are newcomers Lighting Designer Josh Hemmo and Sound Designer Ian Wehrle. The show is produced by Tracey Altman, Lauren Conlin and Michael Halwagy.

The cast is a wonderful ensemble of both longtime and new Players: Jim Mullins (Man in Chair); Flo Evans (The Drowsy Chaperone); Lindsey Zelli (Janet Van De Graaff); Austin Christensen (Robert Martin); Benjamin Salters (George); Andrew Craig (Aldolpho); Melissa Broder (Mrs. Tottendale); Erik Hanson (Underling); Dan Grinko (Feldzieg); London Murray (Kitty); Sumona Roy (Trix); Isaiah Bent (Gangster 1); Zach Russo (Gangster 2); Mike Pitsikoulis (Superintendent); Allie Blake, Julia DiMarzo, Richelle Szypulski, Liedewei Verbelen (Ensemble).

The show will run for seven performances November 5-10 at the John Cullum Theatre, 314 W. 54th Street (at 8th Avenue). For tickets (priced at $50, $30, $27 & $20), please visit www.stbartsplayers.org or call 212-378-0248.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You