Sonja Devi Premieres TODAY IS A GOOD DAY, NEW YORK NEW YORK At The Gene Frankel Theatre

Actor, writer, and producer Sonja Devi will bring her new solo show TODAY IS A GOOD DAY, NEW YORK NEW YORK to The Gene Frankel Theatre for its World Premiere this fall.

The limited engagement will run October 30–November 22, with opening night on Thursday, October 30. The production is directed by Annaporva Green and stars Devi as Malina.

Today Is a Good Day, New York New York follows Malina, a young woman who finally trades her tiara for the truth. A modern-day Blanche DuBois—romantic, delicate, and desperate to keep her fantasy alive—she discovers that the world has other plans. What unfolds is her transformation from illusion to self-awareness, from “princess” to woman—not through clichés of empowerment, but through the messy, funny, and often painful unraveling of everything she once believed.

Today Is a Good Day, New York New York is a one-woman show about love, loneliness, and survival in the city that never sleeps. Through humor, heartbreak, and revelation, it asks what it really means to be seen—and to finally see yourself.

The creative and production team includes Marissa Todd (Set Design), Emmanuel Delgado (Lighting Design), Ariana Cardoza (Sound Design), and Chloe Schwinghamm (Stage Management).

About the Artists

Sonja Devi (Writer, Performer, Producer) was born in Inđija, Serbia, and graduated in Acting from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade. After nearly seven years in Los Angeles, she made her home in New York City. Devi has produced several award-nominated short films, including Mizpah, Disconnected, Spark, and Sam, and continues to bring her creative vision to both stage and screen.

Annaporva Green (Director) is an Indian-born American theater artist whose recent directing credits include AMA by Kenneth Keng (Target Margin Theater), Brought Up (University Settlement), and Sunshower by Zee Hanna (The Tank). She also served as Associate Director for Terror Is the Order of the Day (The Flea Theater). Green teaches at NYU Tisch and the Atlantic Theater School and holds degrees from New College of Florida (B.A.) and Sarah Lawrence College (M.F.A.).